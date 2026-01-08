Antidumping Investigation On Apples From The United States Of America

On January 7th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on imports of apples from the United States of America, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, among other details.

Petitioner

The Mexican association, Unión Agrícola Regional de Fruticultores del Estado de Chihuahua, A.C.

Investigated Product

Apples including red, yellow, and green variations, or combinations of these colors, and vary in size (small, medium, large) and taste (sweet, sweet-tart, or tart).

Mexican Tariff Item

Apples are imported under tariff item 0808.10.01 of the Mexican HTS.

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry calculated the normal value based on the constructed normal value (CNV) methodology, since it considered that domestic sales in the United States are not in the ordinary course of trade.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

April 1st, 2024, to March 31st, 2025.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

April 1st, 2022, to March 31st, 2025.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the exporter's questionnaire is February 17th, 2026, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

The Ministry of Economy identified and listed the following producers and exporters in this antidumping investigation:

Chelan Fresh Marketing No. 301 E Johnson Avenue, P.O. Box 878 Chelan, Zip Code 98816, Washington, United States of America CMI Orchards LLC. No. 285 Technology Center Way, suite 300 Wenatchee, Zip Code 98801, Washington, United States of America Domex Superfresh Growers LLC. No. 151 Low Road, Yakima Zip Code 98908, Washington, United States of America E.W. Brandt & Sons Inc. No. 560 Lateral B Road, Wapato Zip Code 98951, Washington, United States of America Evans Fruits Company Inc. No. 200 Cowiche City Road, P.O. Box 70 Cowiche, Zip Code 98923, Washington, United States of America First Fruits Marketing of Washington No. 1111 Fishhook Park Road Prescott, Zip Code 99348, Washington, United States of America Manson Growers LLC. No. 1670 Manson Boulevard Manson, Zip Code 98831, Washington, United States of America Maya Produce LLC. No. 1413 W Military Road Pharr, Zip Code 78577, Texas, United States of America Northern Fruit Company No. 220 Second Street NE, East Wenatchee Zip Code 98802, Washington, United States of America Parvar Enterprises Inc. No. 8515 Avenida de la Fuente, San Diego Zip Code 92154, California, United States of America Rainier Fruit Company No. 352 Harrison Road, Selah Zip Code 98942, Washington, United States of America Sage Fruit Company LLC. No. 191 Iron Horse Court, Yakima Zip Code 98901, Washington, United States of America Stemilt Growers LLC. No. 3135 Warehouse Road, Wenatchee Zip Code 98801, Washington, United States of America Sun Fresh International LLC. No. 625 N Akers Street, Visalia Zip Code 93291, California, United States of America The Giumarra Companies P.O. Box 861449, Los Angeles, Zip Code 90086, California, United States of America Valley Fruit Sales LLC. No. 1601 East Olympic Boulevard, building 300, suites 300-307, Los Angeles, 90021, California, United States of America Washington Export LLC. No. 102 N 56th Avenue, suite A, Yakima Zip Code 98908, Washington, United States of America Washington Fruit and Produce Co. No. 1500 N 6th Avenue, Yakima Zip Code 98902, Washington, United States of America Zan Fruits LLC. No. 5405 Stockdale Highway, suite 202, Bakersfield, Zip Code 93309, California, United States of America

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.