8 January 2026

Antidumping Investigation On Apples From The United States Of America

On January 7th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on imports of apples from the United States of America, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.
Adrian Vazquez,Emilio Arteaga Vazquez, and Verónica Vázquez
On January 7th, 2026, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of the Antidumping Investigation on imports of apples from the United States of America, in the Official Gazette of the Federation. In this post, we share with you the product scope, tariff classification, period of investigation, among other details.

Petitioner

The Mexican association, Unión Agrícola Regional de Fruticultores del Estado de Chihuahua, A.C.

Investigated Product

Apples including red, yellow, and green variations, or combinations of these colors, and vary in size (small, medium, large) and taste (sweet, sweet-tart, or tart).

Mexican Tariff Item

Apples are imported under tariff item 0808.10.01 of the Mexican HTS.

Normal Value Determination

The Ministry calculated the normal value based on the constructed normal value (CNV) methodology, since it considered that domestic sales in the United States are not in the ordinary course of trade.

Period of Investigation (Dumping)

April 1st, 2024, to March 31st, 2025.

Period of Analysis (Injury)

April 1st, 2022, to March 31st, 2025.

Deadline to Participate

The deadline to submit the exporter's questionnaire is February 17th, 2026, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

The Ministry of Economy identified and listed the following producers and exporters in this antidumping investigation:

Chelan Fresh Marketing

No. 301 E Johnson Avenue, P.O. Box 878

Chelan, Zip Code 98816, Washington, United States of America

CMI Orchards LLC.

No. 285 Technology Center Way, suite 300 Wenatchee, Zip Code 98801, Washington, United States of America

Domex Superfresh Growers LLC.

No. 151 Low Road, Yakima

Zip Code 98908, Washington, United States of America

E.W. Brandt & Sons Inc.

No. 560 Lateral B Road, Wapato

Zip Code 98951, Washington, United States of America

Evans Fruits Company Inc.

No. 200 Cowiche City Road, P.O. Box 70

Cowiche, Zip Code 98923, Washington, United States of America

First Fruits Marketing of Washington

No. 1111 Fishhook Park Road

Prescott, Zip Code 99348, Washington, United States of America

Manson Growers LLC.

No. 1670 Manson Boulevard

Manson, Zip Code 98831, Washington, United States of America

Maya Produce LLC.

No. 1413 W Military Road

Pharr, Zip Code 78577, Texas, United States of America

Northern Fruit Company

No. 220 Second Street NE, East Wenatchee

Zip Code 98802, Washington, United States of America

Parvar Enterprises Inc.

No. 8515 Avenida de la Fuente, San Diego

Zip Code 92154, California, United States of America

Rainier Fruit Company

No. 352 Harrison Road, Selah

Zip Code 98942, Washington, United States of America

Sage Fruit Company LLC.

No. 191 Iron Horse Court, Yakima

Zip Code 98901, Washington, United States of America

Stemilt Growers LLC.

No. 3135 Warehouse Road, Wenatchee

Zip Code 98801, Washington, United States of America

Sun Fresh International LLC.

No. 625 N Akers Street, Visalia

Zip Code 93291, California, United States of America

The Giumarra Companies

P.O. Box 861449, Los Angeles, Zip Code 90086, California, United States of America

Valley Fruit Sales LLC.

No. 1601 East Olympic Boulevard, building 300, suites 300-307, Los Angeles, 90021, California, United States of America

Washington Export LLC.

No. 102 N 56th Avenue, suite A, Yakima

Zip Code 98908, Washington, United States of America

Washington Fruit and Produce Co.

No. 1500 N 6th Avenue, Yakima

Zip Code 98902, Washington, United States of America

Zan Fruits LLC.

No. 5405 Stockdale Highway, suite 202, Bakersfield, Zip Code 93309, California, United States of America

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

