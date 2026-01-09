New Year, Renewed Enforcement: Tariffs, Trade Compliance, And DOJ Actions To Watch In 2026

Department of Justice (DOJ) enforcement of tariff and customs compliance is accelerating. Recent criminal charges, corporate resolutions, and False Claims Act (FCA)...

In a changing marketplace, Barnes & Thornburg stands ready at a moment’s notice, adapting with agility and precision to achieve your goals. As one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States, our 800 legal professionals in 23 offices put their collective experience to work so you can succeed.

Article Insights

Barnes & Thornburg LLP are most popular: within Insurance, Privacy and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

with readers working within the Insurance industries

Highlights

Department of Justice (DOJ) enforcement of tariff and customs compliance is accelerating. Recent criminal charges, corporate resolutions, and False Claims Act (FCA) settlements show coordinated civil and criminal scrutiny of tariff evasion, false country of origin claims, and transshipment practices.

Financial and personal exposure is significant. Companies face large civil penalties and settlements, while executives and employees may be subject to individual criminal liability. Whistleblower driven cases continue to play a major role in enforcement.

Strong compliance and early action matter. Accurate origin determinations, defensible tariff classifications, and effective internal controls are essential. Voluntary self-disclosure and timely remediation can materially affect enforcement outcomes.

As we enter 2026, recent developments in U.S. trade enforcement confirm that civil and criminal enforcement of tariff, duty, and customs compliance remains a top priority for the DOJ, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other agencies. Companies engaged in importing, sourcing and supply chain activities continue to face meaningful risk of enforcement action when tariff and duty obligations are not met.

In this alert, we highlight several recent DOJ actions affecting tariffs and trade compliance and outline key considerations for the year ahead.

Recent DOJ Actions Affecting Tariffs and Trade Compliance

Criminal Charges Against Indonesian Jewelry Company

In late 2025, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey charged an Indonesian jewelry manufacturer, one of its co-owners, and two employees with conspiracy to evade more than $86 million in U.S. customs duties and tariffs on over $1.2 billion in imported jewelry. The complaint alleges that the defendants engaged in multiple schemes to avoid duties, including routing Indonesian-origin jewelry through Jordan to falsely claim preferential treatment and falsely declaring jewelry as U.S. made. The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and carry significant potential penalties for both individuals and corporate defendants.

This prosecution reinforces that false country of origin claims and tariff evasion continue to be treated as serious criminal offenses.

Plastic Resin Distributor Trade Fraud Resolution

In December 2025, the DOJ resolved a criminal trade fraud investigation involving a plastic resin distributor that failed to pay Section 301 tariffs on Chinese-origin plastic resin. The DOJ declined to prosecute the company under its Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self Disclosure Policy after the company voluntarily disclosed the misconduct, fully cooperated, and implemented remediation measures. The company's subsidiaries previously paid $6.8 million to resolve related civil liability under the FCA. In a related matter, the company's former chief operating officer agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to smuggle goods based on his role in directing false country of origin declarations.

This resolution highlights both the continued focus on individual accountability and the potential benefits of timely voluntary self-disclosure and cooperation.

Ceratizit USA LLC False Claims Act Settlement

Also in December 2025, Ceratizit USA LLC agreed to pay $54.4 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly evaded duties on tungsten carbide products imported from China. According to the U.S. government, the company misrepresented the country of origin of Chinese-made products that were transshipped through Taiwan, misclassified products under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule, and failed to properly mark products with their country of origin. The settlement resolves a civil FCA case brought by a whistleblower under the FCA's qui tam provisions.

This settlement underscores the financial exposure associated with inaccurate origin declarations, misclassification and marking violations.

Enforcement Trends to Watch in 2026

Taken together, these matters reflect several enforcement themes likely to continue in 2026:

Increased scrutiny of country of origin claims and transshipment practices

Parallel civil and criminal enforcement, including FCA actions

Individual liability for executives and employees involved in trade fraud

Continued reliance on whistleblowers to identify potential customs fraud

Coordination among DOJ, CBP and Homeland Security Investigations through the Trade Fraud Task Force

Key Compliance Considerations

Companies engaged in international trade should consider reviewing country of origin determinations, tariff classifications and duty calculations; assessing supply chain routing and transshipment practices; strengthening internal controls and audit programs; and evaluating whistleblower and investigation readiness.

How We Can Help

Our firm regularly advises clients on the full range of tariff and trade compliance issues and has significant experience assisting companies before, during and after government inquiries. We can help clients:

Conduct proactive trade compliance reviews and risk assessments

Evaluate country of origin determinations, tariff classifications, and Section 301 exposure

Design and enhance internal customs compliance programs and training

Advise on voluntary self-disclosure strategies and remediation efforts

Represent companies and individuals in CBP inquiries, DOJ investigations and FCA matters

Respond to whistleblower allegations and government subpoenas

As recent enforcement actions demonstrate, early engagement and a well-structured compliance strategy can materially affect outcomes.

Conclusion

The start of the New Year is an opportune time for companies to reassess trade compliance frameworks in light of an increasingly active enforcement environment. Recent DOJ actions make it clear that tariff and customs compliance failures can result in significant civil penalties and criminal exposure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.