14 October 2025

Tariffs On Trial: Rick Woldenberg's Fight At The Supreme Court (Podcast)

In this crossover episode of The Lobby Shop and Talking with One Voice podcasts, The Lobby Shop team is joined by Omar Nashashibi to talk with Rick Woldenberg,
Paul Nathanson and Joshua Zive
In this crossover episode of The Lobby Shop and Talking with One Voice podcasts, The Lobby Shop team is joined by Omar Nashashibi to talk with Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources and hand2mind, who is the plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case challenging tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), scheduled for argument in November. Rick discusses his company, the impact of the tariffs, and why manufacturing all his products in the United States isn't feasible. He also shares why he chose to pursue the case when larger companies and trade associations declined—and what it's like to be in the media spotlight during such high-stakes litigation.

Paul Nathanson
Joshua Zive
