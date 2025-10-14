Individual Sentenced To 4 Years And 11 Months Jail For Sanctions And Espionage Offences

It has been reported (and here) that Ivan Dmitriev, an Estonian national has been convicted of a range of offences including breaches of sanctions and espionage on behalf of Russia's FSB.

He was sentenced to four years and 11 months in jail.

The reports do not provide detail on the conduct constituting breaches of the EU's Russian sanctions.

