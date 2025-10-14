ARTICLE
14 October 2025

Individual Sentenced To 4 Years And 11 Months Jail For Sanctions And Espionage Offences

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

It has been reported (and here) that Ivan Dmitriev, an Estonian national has been convicted of a range of offences including breaches of sanctions and espionage on behalf of Russia's FSB.
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
He was sentenced to four years and 11 months in jail.

The reports do not provide detail on the conduct constituting breaches of the EU's Russian sanctions.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
