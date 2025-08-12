ARTICLE
12 August 2025

Tariff Update: Reciprocal Tariffs And Other Recent Changes

On August 7, 2025, President Trump's reciprocal tariffs fully came into effect. The overall U.S. effective tariff rate has now risen to an estimated 18.6%, which is the highest rate since 1934. Several countries continue to negotiate the applied tariff rates.
United States International Law
Lisa C. Mays,Jonathan Wang, and Jordan Mallory
The Current Reciprocal Tariffs

These reciprocal tariffs are pursuant to the July 31, 2025, Executive Order titled "Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates". That Executive Order builds on the Liberation Day Executive Order, which initially set the reciprocal tariff rates. See our earlier blog on reciprocal tariffs. These current rates were initially expected to take effect August 1, 2025. However, the most recent Executive Order provided one additional week until the reciprocal rates took effect. The Executive Order also further updates the tariff rates for certain countries. As a reminder, these tariffs generally stack on top of other tariffs (other than the Section 232 tariffs).

The table below provides the current reciprocal tariff rates in effect. The global rate remains unaffected; if a country is not listed below, the global 10% tariff baseline applies.

Country Imposed Reciprocal rate (%)
Afghanistan 15
Algeria 30
Angola 15
Bangladesh 20
Bolivia 15
Bosnia and Herzegovina 30
Botswana 15
Brazil 10
Britain 10
Brunei 25
Cambodia 19
Cameroon 15
Chad 15
China 10
Costa Rica 15
Cote d'Ivoire 15
Dem. Rep. Congo 15
Ecuador 15
Equatorial Guinea 15
Fiji 15
Ghana 15
Guyana 15
Iceland 15
India 25
Indonesia 19
Iraq 35
Israel 15
Japan 15
Jordan 15
Kazakhstan 25
Laos 40
Lesotho 15
Libya 30
Liechtenstein 15
Madagascar 15
Malawi 15
Malaysia 19
Mauritius 15
Moldova 25
Mozambique 15
Myanmar 40
Namibia 15
Nauru 15
New Zealand 15
Nicaragua 18
Nigeria 15
North Macedonia 15
Norway 15
Pakistan 19
Papua New Guinea 15
Philippines 19
South Africa 30
South Korea 15
Sri Lanka 20
Switzerland 39
Syria 41
Taiwan 20
Thailand 19
Trinidad and Tobago 15
Tunisia 25
Turkey 15
Uganda 15
Vanuatu 15
Venezuela 15
Vietnam 20
Zambia 15
Zimbabwe 15


Other Recent Key Tariff Updates

In addition to the reciprocal tariff Executive Order, there have been other notable developments in tariffs over the past week:

  • Brazil: In addition to the 10% reciprocal rate, imports from Brazil are also subject to an additional 40% tariff for a total of 50%. On July 30, 2025, President Trump issued a separate Executive Order imposing that additional 40% tariff. The Executive Order includes certain exceptions in the annexes.
  • European Union: The EU-U.S. trade deal has established a ceiling rate of 15% on most EU imports. To confirm, that ceiling does not appear to limit the tariffs imposed under some Section 232 investigations, so steel, aluminum, and copper remain subject to the 50% Section 232 tariff rate. However, autos and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors will be subject to a ceiling rate of 15%.
  • United Kingdom: The UK has secured a 10% tariff rate. The General Terms of the UK-U.S. Economic Prosperity Deal also require the U.S. to negotiate "significantly preferential treatment" after the results of forthcoming Section 232 investigations.
  • China: China's tariff rate is set to increase from 10% to 34% on August 12, 2025 as part of the expiration of a temporary suspension.
  • Canada: Effective for imports made as of August 1, 2025, Trump issued an Executive Order raising the tariff rate for Canadian imports from 25% to 35%.
  • Mexico: The tariff on imports from Mexico was set to increase to 30% on August 1, 2025, but that increased rate has been delayed for 90 days to allow for more negotiations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

