Tariff Update: Reciprocal Tariffs And Other Recent Changes

On August 7, 2025, President Trump's reciprocal tariffs fully came into effect. The overall U.S. effective tariff rate has now risen to an estimated 18.6%, which is the highest rate since 1934. Several countries continue to negotiate the applied tariff rates.

The Current Reciprocal Tariffs

These reciprocal tariffs are pursuant to the July 31, 2025, Executive Order titled "Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates". That Executive Order builds on the Liberation Day Executive Order, which initially set the reciprocal tariff rates. See our earlier blog on reciprocal tariffs. These current rates were initially expected to take effect August 1, 2025. However, the most recent Executive Order provided one additional week until the reciprocal rates took effect. The Executive Order also further updates the tariff rates for certain countries. As a reminder, these tariffs generally stack on top of other tariffs (other than the Section 232 tariffs).

The table below provides the current reciprocal tariff rates in effect. The global rate remains unaffected; if a country is not listed below, the global 10% tariff baseline applies.

Country Imposed Reciprocal rate (%) Afghanistan 15 Algeria 30 Angola 15 Bangladesh 20 Bolivia 15 Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 Botswana 15 Brazil 10 Britain 10 Brunei 25 Cambodia 19 Cameroon 15 Chad 15 China 10 Costa Rica 15 Cote d'Ivoire 15 Dem. Rep. Congo 15 Ecuador 15 Equatorial Guinea 15 Fiji 15 Ghana 15 Guyana 15 Iceland 15 India 25 Indonesia 19 Iraq 35 Israel 15 Japan 15 Jordan 15 Kazakhstan 25 Laos 40 Lesotho 15 Libya 30 Liechtenstein 15 Madagascar 15 Malawi 15 Malaysia 19 Mauritius 15 Moldova 25 Mozambique 15 Myanmar 40 Namibia 15 Nauru 15 New Zealand 15 Nicaragua 18 Nigeria 15 North Macedonia 15 Norway 15 Pakistan 19 Papua New Guinea 15 Philippines 19 South Africa 30 South Korea 15 Sri Lanka 20 Switzerland 39 Syria 41 Taiwan 20 Thailand 19 Trinidad and Tobago 15 Tunisia 25 Turkey 15 Uganda 15 Vanuatu 15 Venezuela 15 Vietnam 20 Zambia 15 Zimbabwe 15

Other Recent Key Tariff Updates

In addition to the reciprocal tariff Executive Order, there have been other notable developments in tariffs over the past week:

Brazil: In addition to the 10% reciprocal rate, imports from Brazil are also subject to an additional 40% tariff for a total of 50%. On July 30, 2025, President Trump issued a separate Executive Order imposing that additional 40% tariff. The Executive Order includes certain exceptions in the annexes.

European Union: The EU-U.S. trade deal has established a ceiling rate of 15% on most EU imports. To confirm, that ceiling does not appear to limit the tariffs imposed under some Section 232 investigations, so steel, aluminum, and copper remain subject to the 50% Section 232 tariff rate. However, autos and auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors will be subject to a ceiling rate of 15%.

United Kingdom: The UK has secured a 10% tariff rate. The General Terms of the UK-U.S. Economic Prosperity Deal also require the U.S. to negotiate "significantly preferential treatment" after the results of forthcoming Section 232 investigations.

China: China's tariff rate is set to increase from 10% to 34% on August 12, 2025 as part of the expiration of a temporary suspension.

Canada: Effective for imports made as of August 1, 2025, Trump issued an Executive Order raising the tariff rate for Canadian imports from 25% to 35%.

Effective for imports made as of August 1, 2025, Trump issued an Executive Order raising the tariff rate for Canadian imports from 25% to 35%. Mexico: The tariff on imports from Mexico was set to increase to 30% on August 1, 2025, but that increased rate has been delayed for 90 days to allow for more negotiations.

