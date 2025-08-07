Aug. 1 Reciprocal Tariff Rates

DETAILS

On July 31, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order modifying reciprocal tariff rates issued on April 2, with country-specific rates listed in Annex I (included below), as specified by the HTSUS Codes listed in Annex II.



RECIPROCAL TARIFF RATES:

Country-specific rates have been revised from the April 2 EO in Annex I. See the Reciprocal Tariffs Table below, detailing the initial and modified tariff rates.

Goods from countries not listed in Annex I remain subject to the baseline 10% according to the April 2 EO.

The July 31 EO leaves open the possibility of revising these rates, stating that certain foreign trading partners are in the process of negotiating agreements with the U.S., and that President Trump will issue subsequent Executive Orders memorializing the terms of such agreements. EUROPEAN UNION RATES:

The Reciprocal Tariff rate for goods from the European Union will vary based on the goods' current Column 1 (ordinary) HTS rate of duty:

Goods with a Column 1 duty equal to or greater than 15% will have a 0% Reciprocal Tariff.

Goods with a Column 1 duty less than 15% will have a Reciprocal Tariff rate of 15% minus the Column 1 duty rate, thereby ensuring that the sum of the Column 1 duties and the Reciprocal Tariff equals 15%.

TRANSSHIPMENT:

Items determined by CBP to have been transshipped (not defined in the EO) to evade the Reciprocal Tariffs will be subject to: (1) a 40% duty in place of the country's assigned Reciprocal Tariff rate; (2) "any other applicable or appropriate fine or penalty, including those assessed under 19 U.S.C. 1592," the statute regulating CBP penalties; and (3) all other applicable duties, fees, taxes, exactions, or charges.

The Executive Order forbids CBP from mitigating penalties assessed for transshipment.

The EO does not define the term "transshipment," but the Secretaries of Commerce and Homeland Security are directed to publish a list every 6 months of countries and specific facilities found to be circumventing the tariffs through transshipment. U.S. CONTENT:

Although not explicitly reaffirmed in the July 31 EO, CBP has published guidance which affirms the previous U.S. content provision from the April 2 EO.

For articles in which at least 20% of the value is U.S. originating, the U.S. content will not be subject to the Reciprocal Tariff. The Reciprocal Tariff will be assessed on the non-U.S. content. IN-TRANSIT:

The Adjusted Reciprocal Tariff rates will not apply to goods loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit before August 6 and are entered or withdrawn from a warehouse for consumption before October 5.