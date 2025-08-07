ARTICLE
7 August 2025

Aug. 1 Reciprocal Tariff Rates

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Aug. 1 Reciprocal Tariff Rates
DATE July 31, 2025
AGENCY Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative; Department of Homeland Security; Customs and Border Protection (CBP); United States International Trade Commission
EFFECTIVE DATE August 7, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
BACKGROUND On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a baseline 10% tariff on all imports, effective April 5, and enhanced country-specific rates as specified in Annex I, effective April 9.

On April 9, 2025, the enhanced country-specific Reciprocal Tariffs were suspended for 90 days until July 9 (except China), to allow for renegotiations of the new rates from the affected countries.
Separately, on May 12, the Trump Administration also suspended its reciprocal tariffs on China for 90 days until August 12.

On July 7, 2025, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order extending the July 9 deadline for new reciprocal tariff rates until August 1, 2025.
DETAILS On July 31, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order modifying reciprocal tariff rates issued on April 2, with country-specific rates listed in Annex I (included below), as specified by the HTSUS Codes listed in Annex II.

RECIPROCAL TARIFF RATES:
  • Country-specific rates have been revised from the April 2 EO in Annex I. See the Reciprocal Tariffs Table below, detailing the initial and modified tariff rates.
  • Goods from countries not listed in Annex I remain subject to the baseline 10% according to the April 2 EO.
  • The July 31 EO leaves open the possibility of revising these rates, stating that certain foreign trading partners are in the process of negotiating agreements with the U.S., and that President Trump will issue subsequent Executive Orders memorializing the terms of such agreements.
EUROPEAN UNION RATES:
  • The Reciprocal Tariff rate for goods from the European Union will vary based on the goods' current Column 1 (ordinary) HTS rate of duty:
  • Goods with a Column 1 duty equal to or greater than 15% will have a 0% Reciprocal Tariff.
  • Goods with a Column 1 duty
less than 15% will have a Reciprocal Tariff rate of 15% minus the Column 1 duty rate, thereby ensuring that the sum of the Column 1 duties and the Reciprocal Tariff equals 15%.
TRANSSHIPMENT:
  • Items determined by CBP to have been transshipped (not defined in the EO) to evade the Reciprocal Tariffs will be subject to: (1) a 40% duty in place of the country's assigned Reciprocal Tariff rate; (2) "any other applicable or appropriate fine or penalty, including those assessed under 19 U.S.C. 1592," the statute regulating CBP penalties; and (3) all other applicable duties, fees, taxes, exactions, or charges.
  • The Executive Order forbids CBP from mitigating penalties assessed for transshipment.
  • The EO does not define the term "transshipment," but the Secretaries of Commerce and Homeland Security are directed to publish a list every 6 months of countries and specific facilities found to be circumventing the tariffs through transshipment.
U.S. CONTENT:
  • Although not explicitly reaffirmed in the July 31 EO, CBP has published guidance which affirms the previous U.S. content provision from the April 2 EO.
  • For articles in which at least 20% of the value is U.S. originating, the U.S. content will not be subject to the Reciprocal Tariff. The Reciprocal Tariff will be assessed on the non-U.S. content.
IN-TRANSIT:
  • The Adjusted Reciprocal Tariff rates will not apply to goods loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit before August 6 and are entered or withdrawn from a warehouse for consumption before October 5.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
HTS/
PRODUCTS 		All, unless otherwise exempted by subsequent agreement
COUNTRY
  • Countries specified in Annex I – country-specific rates (included in the Reciprocal Tariffs Table below)
  • All other countries – 10%
  • China/HK/Macau – remains at 10% Reciprocal rate until August 12
CITE White House – Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates

CBP – CSMS # 65829726 – GUIDANCE: Reciprocal Tariff Updates Effective August 7, 2025

RECIPROCAL TARIFF RATES – MODIFIED FROM APRIL 2 TO AUGUST 7

Country Original (April 2) Country-Specific Reciprocal Tariff Rate Adjusted (Aug. 7) Country-Specific Tariff Rate Additional Tariffs Additional Tariff Notes
Afghanistan N/A 15%
Algeria 30% 30%
Angola 32% 15%
Bangladesh 37% 20%
Bolivia N/A 15%
Bosnia and Herzegovina 35% 30%
Botswana 37% 15%
Brazil* N/A 10% 40% *40% IEEPA tariffs effective 8/6/2025
Brunei 24% 25%
Cambodia 49% 19%
Cameroon 11% 15%
Canada* N/A N/A 35% *35% IEEPA tariffs effective 8/1/2025
Chad 13% 15%
China* 34% 10% *10% on China effective until 8/12/2025
Costa Rica N/A 15%
Côte d`Ivoire 21% 15%
Democratic Republic of the Congo 11% 15%
Ecuador N/A 15%
Equatorial Guinea 13% 15%
European Union 20% Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15% 0%

Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate (effectively 15%)
Falkland Islands 41% 10%
Fiji 32% 15%
Ghana N/A 15%
Guyana 38% 15%
Iceland N/A 15%
India 26% 25%
Indonesia 32% 19%
Iraq 39% 35%
Israel 17% 15%
Japan 24% 15%
Jordan 20% 15%
Kazakhstan 27% 25%
Laos 48% 40%
Lesotho 50% 15%
Libya 31% 30%
Liechtenstein 37% 15%
Madagascar 47% 15%
Malawi 17% 15%
Malaysia 24% 19%
Mauritius 40% 15%
Mexico* N/A N/A 25% *25% IEEPA tariffs effective 3/4/2025
Moldova 31% 25%
Mozambique 16% 15%
Myanmar (Burma) 44% 40%
Namibia 21% 15%
Nauru 30% 15%
New Zealand N/A 15%
Nicaragua 18% 18%
Nigeria 14% 15%
North Macedonia 33% 15%
Norway 15% 15%
Pakistan 29% 19%
Papua New Guinea N/A 15%
Philippines 17% 19%
Serbia 37% 35%
South Africa 30% 30%
South Korea 25% 15%
Sri Lanka 44% 20%
Switzerland 31% 39%
Syria 41% 41%
Taiwan 32% 20%
Thailand 36% 19%
Trinidad and Tobago N/A 15%
Tunisia 28% 25%
Turkey N/A 15%
Uganda N/A 15%
United Kingdom N/A 10%
Vanuatu 22% 15%
Venezuela 15% 15%
Vietnam 46% 20%
Zambia 17% 15%
Zimbabwe 18% 15%

