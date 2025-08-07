|TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
|HEADLINE
|Aug. 1 Reciprocal Tariff Rates
|DATE
|July 31, 2025
|AGENCY
|Trump Administration; Department of Commerce; United States Trade Representative; Department of Homeland Security; Customs and Border Protection (CBP); United States International Trade Commission
|EFFECTIVE DATE
|August 7, 2025, 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time
|BACKGROUND
|On April 2, 2025, the Trump Administration issued
sweeping Reciprocal Tariff rates – with a baseline 10% tariff
on all imports, effective April 5, and enhanced country-specific
rates as specified in Annex I, effective April 9.
On April 9, 2025, the enhanced country-specific Reciprocal Tariffs were suspended for 90 days until July 9 (except China), to allow for renegotiations of the new rates from the affected countries.
Separately, on May 12, the Trump Administration also suspended its reciprocal tariffs on China for 90 days until August 12.
On July 7, 2025, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order extending the July 9 deadline for new reciprocal tariff rates until August 1, 2025.
|DETAILS
|On July 31, the Trump Administration issued an Executive Order
modifying reciprocal tariff rates issued on April 2, with
country-specific rates listed in Annex I (included below), as specified by the
HTSUS Codes listed in Annex II.
RECIPROCAL TARIFF RATES:
TRANSSHIPMENT:
|BASIS
|International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), section 604 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended (19 U.S.C. 2483), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code
|HTS/
PRODUCTS
|All, unless otherwise exempted by subsequent agreement
|COUNTRY
|
|CITE
|White House – Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff
Rates
CBP – CSMS # 65829726 – GUIDANCE: Reciprocal Tariff Updates Effective August 7, 2025
RECIPROCAL TARIFF RATES – MODIFIED FROM APRIL 2 TO AUGUST 7
|Country
|Original (April 2) Country-Specific Reciprocal Tariff Rate
|Adjusted (Aug. 7) Country-Specific Tariff Rate
|Additional Tariffs
|Additional Tariff Notes
|Afghanistan
|N/A
|15%
|Algeria
|30%
|30%
|Angola
|32%
|15%
|Bangladesh
|37%
|20%
|Bolivia
|N/A
|15%
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|35%
|30%
|Botswana
|37%
|15%
|Brazil*
|N/A
|10%
|40%
|*40% IEEPA tariffs effective 8/6/2025
|Brunei
|24%
|25%
|Cambodia
|49%
|19%
|Cameroon
|11%
|15%
|Canada*
|N/A
|N/A
|35%
|*35% IEEPA tariffs effective 8/1/2025
|Chad
|13%
|15%
|China*
|34%
|10%
|*10% on China effective until 8/12/2025
|Costa Rica
|N/A
|15%
|Côte d`Ivoire
|21%
|15%
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|11%
|15%
|Ecuador
|N/A
|15%
|Equatorial Guinea
|13%
|15%
|European Union
|20%
|Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15%
0%
Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate (effectively 15%)
|Falkland Islands
|41%
|10%
|Fiji
|32%
|15%
|Ghana
|N/A
|15%
|Guyana
|38%
|15%
|Iceland
|N/A
|15%
|India
|26%
|25%
|Indonesia
|32%
|19%
|Iraq
|39%
|35%
|Israel
|17%
|15%
|Japan
|24%
|15%
|Jordan
|20%
|15%
|Kazakhstan
|27%
|25%
|Laos
|48%
|40%
|Lesotho
|50%
|15%
|Libya
|31%
|30%
|Liechtenstein
|37%
|15%
|Madagascar
|47%
|15%
|Malawi
|17%
|15%
|Malaysia
|24%
|19%
|Mauritius
|40%
|15%
|Mexico*
|N/A
|N/A
|25%
|*25% IEEPA tariffs effective 3/4/2025
|Moldova
|31%
|25%
|Mozambique
|16%
|15%
|Myanmar (Burma)
|44%
|40%
|Namibia
|21%
|15%
|Nauru
|30%
|15%
|New Zealand
|N/A
|15%
|Nicaragua
|18%
|18%
|Nigeria
|14%
|15%
|North Macedonia
|33%
|15%
|Norway
|15%
|15%
|Pakistan
|29%
|19%
|Papua New Guinea
|N/A
|15%
|Philippines
|17%
|19%
|Serbia
|37%
|35%
|South Africa
|30%
|30%
|South Korea
|25%
|15%
|Sri Lanka
|44%
|20%
|Switzerland
|31%
|39%
|Syria
|41%
|41%
|Taiwan
|32%
|20%
|Thailand
|36%
|19%
|Trinidad and Tobago
|N/A
|15%
|Tunisia
|28%
|25%
|Turkey
|N/A
|15%
|Uganda
|N/A
|15%
|United Kingdom
|N/A
|10%
|Vanuatu
|22%
|15%
|Venezuela
|15%
|15%
|Vietnam
|46%
|20%
|Zambia
|17%
|15%
|Zimbabwe
|18%
|15%
