Financial Services Review: State Of The States - August 2026

This newsletter provides a comprehensive overview of state-level regulatory and enforcement developments affecting financial services companies. Explore recent legislative changes in Illinois, New York, Maryland, and California that impact lending practices, consumer protection, and climate disclosure requirements.

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Welcome to the latest edition of the Financial Services Review: State of the States. This newsletter is designed to provide you with a periodic resource to stay abreast of state regulatory and enforcement activities in the financial services space.

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Illinois Prohibits Disparate Impact Discrimination

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New York’s BNPL Law Takes One Step Closer to the Finish Line with New Proposed Rule

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Illinois Enacts Comprehensive Buy-Now-Pay-Later Loan Consumer Protection Act

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Maryland Supreme Court Clarifies Scope of Maryland Mortgage Lender Law

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California Climate Disclosure Laws — CARB Finalizes Its Initial Rulemaking, Resets the 2026 Deadline, and Previews the 2027 Framework

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.