Business Trusts And Regulation W: Yes, They Are Companies

While a sole proprietorship is not a company under Regulation W, the analysis is different for trusts established for a business purpose. An ESOP, pension plan, or other business trust qualifies as a “company” for purposes of Regulation W.

This means that if a business trust meets the definition of an affiliate under 12 CFR 223.2, perhaps because it is controlled by the bank’s holding company or because it meets another affiliation criterion, transactions between the member bank and that trust are covered transactions subject to all Regulation W requirements.

This distinction matters particularly in the holding company context, where parent companies frequently establish ESOPs, pension trusts, or special-purpose trusts that hold bank stock or other assets. If such a trust is controlled by an entity that also controls the member bank, the trust is an affiliate, and any extension of credit from the bank to the trust, or any asset purchase, triggers Regulation W compliance obligations.

The key takeaway is that legal form matters under Regulation W. The trust structure, which creates a separate legal entity with its own assets and obligations, is sufficient to qualify as a company, unlike a sole proprietorship where no separate entity exists.

DM Tip: Inventory all trusts in your holding company structure, including ESOPs, pension trusts, and special-purpose vehicles. Do any of them qualify as an affiliate? If so, ensure all transactions with affiliated trusts are captured in your Regulation W monitoring system.