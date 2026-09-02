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2 September 2026

Anti-Tying Restrictions: Navigating The Combined-Balance Discount Exception

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Duane Morris LLP

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Banks face significant restrictions on how they market and price products under anti-tying provisions, but the combined-balance discount exception offers a strategic pathway for relationship-based pricing. Understanding which products qualify and how to properly aggregate household balances can unlock meaningful flexibility while maintaining regulatory compliance.
United States Finance and Banking
Joseph E. Silvia
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The anti-tying provisions of 12 U.S.C. § 1972 are among the most significant restrictions governing how banks market and price their products. Generally, a bank may not condition the availability or pricing of one product on a customer’s purchase of another product. However, the combined-balance discount exception provides meaningful flexibility for banks seeking to reward full-relationship customers.

Safe Harbor for Combined Balances

Under 12 CFR 225.7(b)(2), a bank may condition product availability or pricing on a customer obtaining a “loan, discount, deposit, or trust service.” The Federal Reserve has identified 20 categories of qualifying services, including but not limited to:

  • All types of extensions of credit, letters of credit, and financial guarantees
  • All forms of deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and escrow services
  • Cash management, payroll, and payment/settlement services
  • Fiduciary, custody, and transfer agent services
  • Credit card and merchant processing services
  • Remote/mobile deposit capture and deposit sweep services

Expanded Definition of “Customer”

For combined-balance discount purposes, “customer” may include not only the natural person but also any members of that person’s “immediate family” (as defined in 12 CFR 225.41(b)(3)) who reside at the same address. This allows household-level product bundling. Additionally, financial products including insurance products may count toward the combined balance.

This exception offers banks significant latitude to design relationship-based pricing programs, but careful documentation is essential to demonstrate compliance.

DM Tip: Review your product bundling and discount programs to ensure they fall within the safe harbor. Document which products count toward combined balances and maintain records showing that household-level aggregation is limited to immediate family members residing at the same address.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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