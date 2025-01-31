ARTICLE
31 January 2025

Strengthening American Leadership In Digital Financial Technology (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

Revokes Executive Order 14067 of March 9, 2022 (Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets), along with the Treasury Department's "Framework for International Engagement on Digital Assets," issued on July 7, 2022. Establishes the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, chaired by the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto, which is tasked with recommending regulatory and legislative proposals within 180 days and proposing a Federal regulatory framework governing the issuance and operation of digital assets in the U.S. Generally prohibits agencies from establishing, issuing, or promoting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

