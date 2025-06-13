Different Country, Same Challenges: Lessons From A Breach That Could Have Been Prevented

A recent breach involving Indian fintech company Kirana Pro serves as a reminder to organizations worldwide: even the most sophisticated cybersecurity technology cannot make up for poor administrative data security hygiene.

According to a June 7 article in India Today, KiranaPro suffered a massive data wipe affecting critical business information and customer data. The company's CEO believes the incident was likely the result of a disgruntled former employee, though he has not ruled out the possibility of an external hack, according to reporting. TechCrunch explained:

The company confirmed it did not remove the employee's access to its data and GitHub account following his departure. "Employee offboarding was not being handled properly because there was no full-time HR," KiranaPro's chief technology officer, Saurav Kumar, confirmed to TechCrunch.

Unfortunately, this is not a uniquely Indian problem. Globally, organizations invest heavily in technical safeguards—firewalls, multi-factor authentication, encryption, endpoint detection, and more. These tools are essential, but not sufficient.

The Silent Risk of Inactive Accounts

One of the most common (and preventable) vectors for insider incidents or credential abuse is failure to promptly deactivate system access when an employee departs. Whether termination is amicable or not, if a former employee retains credentials to email, cloud storage, or enterprise software, the organization is vulnerable. These accounts may be exploited intentionally (as suspected in the KiranaPro case) or unintentionally if credentials are stolen or phished later.

Some organizations assume their IT department is handling these terminations automatically. Others rely on inconsistent handoffs between HR, legal, and IT teams. Either way, failure to follow a formal offboarding checklist—and verify deactivation—may be a systemic weakness, not a fluke.

It's Not Just About Tech—It's About Governance

This breach illustrates the point that information security is as much about governance and process as it is about technology. Managing who has access to what systems, when, and why is a core component of security frameworks such as NIST, ISO 27001, and the CIS Controls. In fact, user access management—including timely revocation of access upon employee separation—is a foundational expectation in every major cybersecurity risk assessment.

Organizations should implement the following best practices:

Establish a formal offboarding procedure. Involve HR, IT, and Legal to ensure immediate deactivation of all accounts upon separation. Automate user provisioning and deprovisioning where possible, using identity and access management (IAM) tools. Maintain a system of record for all access rights. Periodically audit active accounts and reconcile them against current employees and vendors. Train supervisors and HR personnel to notify IT or security teams immediately upon termination or resignation. There also may be cases where monitoring an employee's system activity in anticipation of termination may be prudent.

The Takeaway

Wherever your company does business and regardless of industry, the fundamentals are the same: a lapse in basic access control can cause as much damage as a ransomware attack. The KiranaPro incident is a timely cautionary tale. Organizations must view cybersecurity not only as a technical discipline but as an enterprise-wide responsibility.

