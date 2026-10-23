Some Harm Is Enough: Court Denies Motion To Dismiss EEOC Title VII Claim Over Employer-Sponsored Women-Only Event

On October 16, 2026, the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire denied Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc.’s motion to dismiss the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission’s (EEOC) Title VII sex discrimination lawsuit arising from a women-only company-sponsored event. The Court held that the EEOC had “plausibly met” the applicable legal standard “by pointing to missed networking opportunities, the potential deprivation of paid time off, and the denial of perks including a company-paid hotel stay, food, and beverages.” This ruling is a clear sign that employer-sponsored events limited to employees of one sex carry legal risk, even when the employer’s intent is to address workforce imbalances or attendance at the event does not lead to measurable advantages.

Background

In September 2024, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast hosted a two-day “Women’s Forum” at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut. The Forum featured a social reception, team-building exercises, and the opportunity to hear from several speakers. The company invited female employees to the event. Attendees were excused from normal work duties, paid their normal wages without being required to use vacation or other paid time off, and offered other benefits, such as paid hotel charges, food, and beverages. Male employees were not invited to attend the Forum.

The EEOC filed a complaint in federal district court on behalf of a male production employee at Coca-Cola’s Londonderry, New Hampshire facility who alleged that he would have attended the event had he been invited. The EEOC argued that the exclusion of male employees from the Forum constituted a denial of equal compensation, terms, conditions, and privileges of employment on the basis of sex under Title VII. Coca-Cola moved to dismiss the EEOC’s Complaint.

In support of its motion to dismiss, Coca-Cola made three arguments:

No actionable harm: Coca-Cola argued that the EEOC failed to allege any actionable harm arising from the one-time event. Lawful pool-expansion effort: Coca-Cola contended that the Forum was a lawful, nondiscriminatory effort to address imbalances in its workforce by expanding the pool of applicants for promotion. Punitive damages unsupported: Coca-Cola sought dismissal of the EEOC’s punitive damages request on the grounds that the complaint lacked sufficient factual support.

The Court rejected each of Coca-Cola’s arguments.

The Court’s Rulings

I. Missed Networking Opportunities Can Constitute “Some Harm” Under Title VII

The EEOC argued that male employees who were excluded from the Forum suffered harm in three ways:

Exclusion from the Forum’s speaker presentations and networking opportunities;

Denial of the same paid time off female employees received to attend the event; and

Lack of access to benefits incidental to Forum attendance, such as overnight hotel accommodations, food, and beverages.

To determine whether the male employees suffered an adverse employment action that resulted in “some harm” within the meaning of Title VII, Judge Barbadoro assessed whether exclusion from the Forum left the male employees “worse off” with respect to the terms or conditions of their employment. The Court concluded that the Complaint raised a “reasonable expectation” that discovery will reveal evidence that uninvited male employees suffered some harm, and so dismissal at the pleading stage was premature.

In reaching its decision, the Court applied the standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Muldrow v. City of St. Louis, 601 U.S. 346, which rejected the prior requirement that an adverse action be “material.” Under Muldrow, a plaintiff must show only “some harm respecting an identifiable term or condition of employment;” that harm need not be “significant.” Judge Barbadoro found that the EEOC’s Complaint in this case cleared that bar.

Construing the Complaint in the light most favorable to the EEOC, the Court was “unable to conclude at this early stage that these facts fail to present any plausible claim of harm sufficient to satisfy the Muldrow standard.” The Court found that the EEOC’s allegations of harm raised a plausible inference that Coca-Cola’s exclusion of male employees “may have left them ‘(1) worse off (2) with respect to the terms [or] conditions of their employment.’” The Court further emphasized that the alleged injuries arose from a formal, employer-sponsored event, bolstering the EEOC’s position that the differential treatment relates to “terms, conditions, or privileges of employment” — a phrase the Supreme Court has consistently read broadly in the Title VII context.

II. Coca-Cola’s “Pool Expansion” Defense Did Not Support Dismissal

Coca-Cola argued that the Complaint should be dismissed on the separate ground that the Forum was a lawful effort to expand the company’s pool of qualified candidates for promotion by encouraging female employees to seek professional advancement. The Court was not persuaded by this argument.

The Court noted that the EEOC did not allege that the Forum produced discrimination in Coca-Cola’s promotion process, nor that pool expansion itself is an improper practice. Instead, the EEOC’s argument centered on the theory that Coca-Cola harmed its male employees by depriving them of the opportunities and benefits arising from the Women’s Forum itself.

III. The EEOC’s Request for Punitive Damages Survives

Although the Court noted that the Complaint did not appear to allege facts that would support punitive damages, it followed District of New Hampshire precedent concluding that punitive damages are “a form of relief” rather than a “claim,” and a Rule 12(b)(6) motion is “not an appropriate vehicle to test a plaintiff’s entitlement to a particular form of relief.” The punitive damages request therefore survived the motion to dismiss, without prejudice to Coca-Cola’s right to contest it at a later stage.

What This Means for Employers

This decision underscores that hosting a formal, employer-sponsored event that limits invitations by sex may give rise to a viable Title VII claim, even where the event does not impact promotions or pay. The District Court’s ruling that missed networking opportunities alone can constitute “some harm” under Muldrow reflects a low bar for plaintiffs challenging workplace events or offerings provided to only one sex, race, or other demographic identified in Title VII.

This decision is a reminder that employers who sponsor or fund any employee programs, conferences, networking events, or other off-site activities should be mindful that:

Limiting attendance by sex — even with a good-faith DEI or workforce-development rationale — may expose the company to Title VII liability.

The “pool expansion” justification, standing alone, may be insufficient to defeat a discrimination claim at the pleadings stage, particularly where employees are denied tangible benefits and opportunities on the basis of sex.

Incidental benefits, such as paid time off, hotel accommodations, meals, and networking access, qualify as “terms, conditions, or privileges of employment” that courts may find unlawful under the post-Muldrow standard.

Employers should continue to review internal employment practices and monitor legal developments in this area to manage legal risks and exposure.