Can You Report Sexual Harassment In California After You Quit Or Were Fired?

Key Takeaways

Leaving a job does not automatically erase a worker’s ability to report sexual harassment that occurred during employment.

Former employees should preserve messages, emails, complaints, performance records, and witness information as soon as possible.

California employment complaints generally must be filed with CRD within three years of the alleged unlawful act, while federal deadlines can be shorter.

If harassment or retaliation contributed to the end of your employment, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

You quit. Or perhaps your employer fired you. Either way, you may still be thinking about the sexual harassment you experienced while you worked there.

Many former employees assume that leaving the company closes the door on reporting misconduct. That is not necessarily true.

California workers can potentially pursue harassment and retaliation claims after employment has ended, subject to filing deadlines and the specific facts of the case.

Leaving the workplace may also make preserving evidence more urgent because access to company email, Slack, Teams, scheduling software, and other systems can disappear immediately.

Reporting Harassment After Employment Ends

A worker does not necessarily have to remain employed in order to file a workplace harassment complaint.

California’s Civil Rights Department accepts complaints involving employment discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. In general, an employment complaint must be filed within three years of the alleged unlawful act. That deadline makes timing important.

Do not assume that an internal report made before leaving the company stops an external filing deadline from running.

Different legal claims may also carry different deadlines, so workers considering legal action should obtain individualized advice rather than waiting until the three-year mark approaches.

What if You Were Fired After Reporting Harassment?

Termination after a harassment complaint can raise retaliation concerns. California law protects qualifying employees who oppose workplace harassment, discrimination, or other conduct they reasonably believe violates FEHA.

CRD identifies termination as one potential form of retaliation and specifically states that firing someone because they filed a complaint with CRD is unlawful retaliation.

Being fired after a complaint does not automatically prove retaliation. Employers can terminate employees for legitimate reasons.

The reason for the termination, its timing, your prior performance history, statements made by decision-makers, and how comparable employees were treated may all become important.

What if You Quit Because the Harassment Continued?

Some workers resign because they believe remaining in the workplace has become impossible.

They may have reported misconduct without seeing meaningful improvement. Others may fear continued contact with a supervisor who made unwanted advances.

Quitting does not automatically eliminate potential claims arising from conduct that occurred while the worker was employed.

The circumstances surrounding the resignation can be important, particularly when an employee contends that unlawful conditions contributed to the decision to leave. Preserve resignation communications and any records explaining why you left.

Save Evidence Before You Lose Access

Employees who anticipate leaving should think carefully about evidence preservation. Your employer may disable access to company email, Slack, Teams, scheduling software, or internal systems immediately after separation.

Relevant evidence may include:

Sexual or inappropriate messages

Emails reporting harassment

Screenshots

Text messages

Names and contact information for witnesses

Performance reviews

Disciplinary records

Schedules

Pay information

Complaints submitted to HR

Responses from management

Termination or resignation documents

CRD specifically recommends that complainants gather materials such as termination letters, written reprimands, transfer notices, emails, texts, screenshots, and witness information.

Employees should preserve materials lawfully and should not access systems they are no longer authorized to use or improperly take confidential information belonging to others.

Former Coworkers May Be Important Witnesses

Coworkers may have seen the harassment, received similar messages, heard comments, witnessed your report, or observed how management treated you afterward.

Write down names and, if appropriate and lawfully available to you, personal contact information before you lose touch.

Former coworkers can sometimes provide important context about what occurred. You should not pressure anyone to take sides or alter their account. Simply identifying individuals who may have firsthand knowledge can help an attorney investigate the circumstances.

California Filing Deadlines

California’s Civil Rights Department states that, in general, employment discrimination complaints must be filed within three years from the date of an alleged discriminatory act. The agency also explains that workers seeking to proceed directly to court under FEHA can request an immediate right-to-sue notice through the CRD process.

Federal law can involve a shorter deadline. For Title VII claims in California, qualifying employees generally have up to 300 days from the alleged violation to file an EEOC charge because California has a state agency enforcing anti-discrimination laws. Title VII generally applies to employers with at least 15 employees.

Deadlines can depend on the particular claim and circumstances. Waiting can jeopardize legal rights even when evidence remains available.

Retaliation Can Continue to Affect Former Employees

The employment relationship may end while the dispute continues.

For example, a former employee may allege that an employer provided a retaliatory negative reference after the employee complained about harassment or discrimination.

California’s Civil Rights Department has pursued a matter involving allegations that an employer retaliated through a negative job reference after an employee reported workplace harassment.

Workers who suspect post-employment retaliation should document what happened and discuss the circumstances with an attorney at Morgan & Morgan.

Contact Morgan & Morgan About Your Legal Options

Leaving a company does not necessarily leave workplace harassment behind. If you experienced sexual harassment, were fired after reporting it, or resigned because the conduct continued, you may still have options under California law.

Because filing deadlines apply, acting promptly can help preserve your rights and available evidence.

Contact Morgan & Morgan for a free and confidential case evaluation to learn more about your specific legal options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I report sexual harassment after I quit my job?

Quitting your job does not automatically prevent you from reporting sexual harassment that occurred while you were employed.

California’s Civil Rights Department accepts complaints concerning workplace harassment, discrimination, and retaliation, subject to applicable filing deadlines. In general, California employment complaints must be filed within three years of the alleged unlawful act.

The circumstances surrounding your resignation may also become relevant. If you complained internally before leaving, preserve those communications. If you resigned because the harassment continued, keep a copy of your resignation letter and any messages explaining why you left.

Evidence may be harder to obtain after separation because company accounts can be disabled quickly.

Preserve relevant materials that you are lawfully entitled to keep, including texts, emails, screenshots, witness names, performance reviews, schedules, and correspondence with human resources.

An employment attorney can evaluate what occurred and identify which filing deadlines may apply to your particular situation.

Can I file a complaint after my employer fired me?

Termination does not eliminate your right to pursue a complaint concerning harassment that occurred while you were employed.

The termination itself may also become legally significant if your employer fired you because you reported harassment, opposed unlawful conduct, or participated in another protected activity.

California law prohibits qualifying employers from retaliating against employees for protected activity, and CRD specifically identifies firing as a possible form of retaliation.

Preserve your termination letter, final performance reviews, disciplinary documents, previous positive evaluations, harassment complaints, messages from supervisors, and other relevant records.

The timing of your firing in relation to your complaint may be one piece of evidence, although timing alone does not automatically establish retaliation.

Because both California and federal administrative filing deadlines can apply, workers who have already been terminated should consider obtaining legal advice promptly rather than waiting to see what their former employer does next.

How long do I have to file a sexual harassment complaint in California?

California’s Civil Rights Department states that, in general, employment discrimination, harassment, and retaliation complaints must be filed within three years of the alleged unlawful act.

Federal deadlines may be shorter. For Title VII claims in California, workers covered by the federal statute generally have up to 300 days from the alleged discriminatory act to file a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission because California has a state anti-discrimination agency. Title VII generally applies to employers with at least 15 employees.

Other claims can involve different time limits, and determining when a limitations period began may depend on the circumstances.

An internal HR investigation generally should not be assumed to extend an outside filing deadline.

Because missing a deadline can affect a worker’s ability to pursue a claim, anyone considering legal action should avoid waiting until the apparent deadline is near before seeking advice.

What evidence should I save before leaving my job?

Preserve evidence connected both to the harassment and to your employment history when you can lawfully do so.

Relevant material may include sexual texts or messages, emails to human resources, screenshots, witness information, performance reviews, disciplinary records, schedules, pay records, employment policies, communications with supervisors, and documents concerning resignation or termination.

CRD specifically recommends materials such as termination letters, written reprimands, transfer notices, emails, texts, screenshots, and witness names when individuals prepare employment complaints.

Company access can disappear immediately upon separation, so waiting until after your last day may make some information more difficult to preserve.

However, employees should not improperly download confidential company information, take files they are not entitled to possess, or access systems after authorization ends.

If you are unsure what you may lawfully preserve, an attorney can help you develop an evidence-preservation strategy tailored to your circumstances.

Can being fired after reporting sexual harassment also be retaliation?

Yes, termination can potentially constitute retaliation when the employer fires someone because they engaged in legally protected activity related to harassment or discrimination.

CRD describes retaliation as work-related punishment imposed at least in part because someone exercised rights protected under FEHA. Firing is one of the agency’s listed examples.

A termination occurring after a harassment complaint does not automatically prove retaliation. Employers remain permitted to terminate workers for legitimate reasons.

The evidence may therefore involve the sequence of events, the employer’s explanation, your previous performance history, communications among managers, treatment of comparable workers, and statements suggesting hostility toward your complaint.

Preserve your complaint, termination paperwork, performance records, emails, schedules, and relevant messages.