ARTICLE
23 October 2026

October 1 Brings Changes To D.C. Universal Paid Leave Act

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
The District of Columbia City Council has enacted legislation that will significantly reduce paid leave benefits available to workers under the D.C. Universal Paid Leave Act, effective October 2026. The changes will decrease family leave from twelve to six weeks and medical leave from twelve to ten weeks, while also lowering the maximum weekly benefit from $1,190 to $1,100.
United States Washington Employment and HR
Teresa Burke Wright

The District of Columbia City Council has passed legislation, effective October 1, 2026, that reduces the number of weeks of paid leave available to workers in the District under the D.C. Universal Paid Leave Act (UPLA).

Before October 1, 2026, the UPLA provided the following for qualifying workers in D.C.:

  • twelve weeks of paid parental leave,
  • twelve weeks of paid family leave,
  • twelve weeks of paid medical leave and
  • two weeks of prenatal leave.

These benefit levels resulted from an increase effective July 1, 2022, following an unexpected surplus in the Universal Paid Leave Fund (the “Fund”), which funds UPLA benefits. The available leave is now being reduced, although the new amounts still exceed the amount of leave available when the law was first enacted.

Effective October 1, 2026, the available paid leave will be:

  • twelve weeks of parental leave,
  • six weeks of family leave,
  • ten weeks of medical leave and
  • two weeks of prenatal leave.

Under current law, these leave amounts will remain in effect through September 30, 2030. On October 1, 2030, they will return to the levels in effect before October 1, 2026.

In addition, the maximum weekly benefit available to claimants will decrease from $1,190 to $1,100. However, the amount will increase each October 1 based on the annual average increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the Washington–Baltimore metropolitan area during the previous calendar year.

In her April 14, 2026, proposed budget, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed even more substantial reductions in UPLA benefits. She proposed eliminating family- and medical-leave benefits entirely in FY 2027 (October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027), while retaining 12 weeks of parental leave and two weeks of prenatal leave. She further proposed that these benefits would increase again on October 1, 2027, but not to the benefit levels in effect before October 1, 2026. Finally, Mayor Bowser proposed permanently reducing the maximum weekly benefit to $1,000 beginning October 1, 2026. In her April 14, 2026, transmittal letter, Mayor Bowser explained that reducing benefits—and therefore program costs—while maintaining the 0.75% employer contribution would allow additional money from the Fund to be deposited into the District’s General Fund for other programs. Mayor Bower’s proposals, however, were not adopted by the DC Council Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Support Act of 2026.

The legislation was passed on an emergency basis, took effect on August 13, 2026, and expires on November 11, 2026. Permanent legislation with identical provisions is undergoing congressional review and is expected to take effect on November 20, 2026. The Council is expected to pass gap-filling legislation as needed.

Employers should post the updated mandatory Notice to Employees.

We will continue to monitor these developments. If you have questions about how these changes impact your organization, please contact a Jackson Lewis attorney to discuss.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Teresa Burke Wright
Teresa Burke Wright
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More