My Hours Were Cut After I Reported Sexual Harassment: Is That Retaliation In California?

You reported sexual harassment. Soon afterward, your schedule changed.

Maybe you used to work 40 hours a week and now receive 20. Maybe your best shifts disappeared. Perhaps your manager suddenly stopped scheduling you on weekends, removed you from important projects, or began documenting performance problems that no one had previously raised.

Those changes may warrant a closer look.

California law prohibits retaliation against employees who engage in protected activity under the Fair Employment and Housing Act, including speaking out about workplace harassment. The California Civil Rights Department describes retaliation as work-related harm imposed at least partly because someone engaged in legally protected activity.

What Workplace Retaliation Means

An employer does not have to openly say, “We are punishing you for complaining,” for retaliation to become an issue.

Retaliation can appear through changes in the conditions of employment. The Civil Rights Department identifies examples including termination, denial of promotion, removal from a schedule, transfers, and exclusion from professional development opportunities.

The central question is why the adverse action occurred.

Employers remain permitted to make legitimate personnel decisions. Reporting harassment does not prevent an employer from addressing genuine misconduct or performance issues.

But an employer cannot use those explanations as a cover for punishing someone because they exercised protected rights.

Cutting Hours or Removing Someone From the Schedule

For hourly workers, a schedule can directly determine income. Reducing someone from five shifts per week to two may cause substantial financial harm even if the employer never formally demotes or terminates the employee.

A schedule reduction occurring shortly after a harassment complaint may therefore deserve careful examination.

Useful evidence might include past schedules showing consistent hours, new schedules showing a sudden reduction, messages from managers, staffing records, or evidence that similarly situated coworkers did not experience the same cuts.

The CRD specifically gives taking someone off a schedule as an example of conduct that can constitute retaliation when done because of protected activity.

Bad Shifts and Sudden Schedule Changes

Retaliation does not always mean fewer total hours. An employee might retain the same number of hours but suddenly receive the least desirable shifts. A worker who previously had consistent daytime hours may find themselves assigned overnight. A server may lose lucrative weekend shifts. A caregiver may suddenly receive assignments that conflict with previously approved availability.

The important question is whether the change would have occurred regardless of the employee’s protected complaint or whether the complaint played a role.

Preserving schedules from before and after the report can help establish what changed.

Demotions, Transfers, and Lost Opportunities

Some employers may respond to a complaint by isolating the person who reported it. A worker might lose responsibility, be transferred to a less desirable location, get excluded from meetings, or stop receiving training and advancement opportunities.

California regulators have specifically recognized exclusion from professional opportunities and transfers as possible forms of retaliation.

A change does not have to carry the word “demotion” to affect someone’s career.

Suddenly Negative Performance Reviews

An employee may have years of positive reviews and no meaningful disciplinary history. Then they report sexual harassment and suddenly receive write-ups for conduct that was previously ignored or evaluations that sharply contradict their prior record.

That does not automatically establish retaliation, but the sequence can become relevant.

California’s Civil Rights Department has pursued retaliation allegations involving workers who allegedly received new write-ups after making protected complaints.

Employees should preserve older evaluations, commendations, productivity data, emails praising their work, and other records that may allow their performance before and after the complaint to be compared.

Termination After Reporting Sexual Harassment

Reporting sexual harassment does not make an employee immune from termination for legitimate reasons.

At the same time, an employer cannot lawfully fire someone because they complained about harassment or participated in a protected investigation.

CRD expressly states that firing an employee because they filed a discrimination complaint is illegal retaliation.

When termination follows closely after a complaint, questions may arise about the reason given, the employee’s prior record, whether policies were applied consistently, who made the termination decision, and what the decision-maker knew about the complaint.

Connecting Workplace Actions to Your Complaint

Retaliation cases often depend on evidence connecting protected activity to what happened next.

Potential evidence may include:

The timing between the complaint and adverse action

Changes in hours or shifts

Emails or messages discussing the complaint

Statements showing anger about the report

A history of positive performance followed by sudden discipline

Different treatment of comparable employees

Removal from meetings, assignments, or opportunities

Witnesses who observed management’s reaction

Changing or inconsistent explanations from the employer

No single type of evidence is required in every case. A detailed timeline can help an attorney understand the sequence.

Morgan & Morgan May Be Able to Help

Workers should be able to report sexual harassment without sacrificing their income or careers.

If your employer cut your hours, changed your shifts, demoted you, isolated you, disciplined you, or fired you after you reported sexual harassment, you may have legal options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is cutting my hours after a harassment complaint retaliation?

It may be, particularly if the reduction occurred because you reported or opposed workplace harassment.

California’s Civil Rights Department specifically identifies removal from a work schedule as an example of conduct that can constitute retaliation when it is imposed because someone engaged in protected activity.

Timing alone does not necessarily prove why an employer reduced someone’s hours. Employers may have legitimate business reasons for schedule changes, such as seasonal reductions, staffing changes, availability issues, or performance concerns.

That is why surrounding evidence becomes important. Compare your schedules before and after the complaint. Note whether coworkers experienced similar cuts. Preserve messages discussing staffing or your availability. Keep any documentation showing your previous hours and job performance.

If your hours dropped shortly after your employer learned about your harassment complaint and the employer’s explanation does not fit the surrounding facts, an employment attorney can assess whether the reduction may support a retaliation claim.

Can changing my shift be retaliation?

A schedule change can have serious consequences even when an employee technically keeps the same job and total number of hours.

An employer might move someone from daytime to overnight work, remove profitable weekend shifts, assign inconvenient hours, or change a longstanding schedule in a way that makes continued employment difficult.

To determine whether the change may be retaliatory, consider what your schedule looked like before you reported harassment, what changed afterward, who made the decision, what explanation was provided, and whether other employees were treated similarly.

The employer’s motivation is central. A legitimate scheduling decision is not automatically unlawful merely because it happened after a complaint. However, an employer cannot deliberately worsen someone’s schedule to punish them for protected activity.

Save copies or photographs of schedules when possible, along with messages concerning shift assignments and any communications showing that management knew about your complaint.

What if my employer suddenly starts documenting performance problems?

Take the documentation seriously, respond accurately when appropriate, and preserve your own records.

A sudden series of write-ups following a harassment complaint can become relevant in a retaliation case, especially when the employee previously had a strong performance record or when the employer begins enforcing rules differently against that employee.

CRD has addressed allegations involving an employee who received a write-up after internally reporting harassment despite allegedly having no previous write-ups and having received prior recognition for their work.

That does not mean every disciplinary action following a complaint is retaliation. Gather prior performance reviews, positive emails, awards, productivity records, attendance records, and previous disciplinary history. If a write-up contains inaccurate information, consider documenting your response through an appropriate channel.

A chronology showing how management’s assessment of your work changed before and after your complaint may help an attorney evaluate what occurred.

Can I be fired after reporting sexual harassment?

An employer can still terminate an employee who has reported harassment for legitimate, nonretaliatory reasons. Reporting misconduct does not guarantee permanent employment.

However, an employer cannot lawfully fire an employee because they made a protected complaint, opposed harassment, sought assistance from the Civil Rights Department, or participated in certain harassment or discrimination proceedings.

California’s Civil Rights Department expressly identifies firing and other punishment because of protected activity as retaliation.

If you were fired after making a complaint, preserve your termination notice, performance reviews, disciplinary documents, relevant emails or messages, and a copy of the harassment report if available.

Pay attention to the employer’s stated reason for the termination and whether that explanation is consistent with your work history and how other employees were treated.

Prompt legal advice may also be important because administrative filing deadlines can apply.

What evidence can help show that an employer retaliated against me?

Retaliation is often proven through the surrounding circumstances rather than through a written admission from an employer.

Useful evidence can include the original harassment complaint, emails showing management knew about it, schedules demonstrating reduced hours, performance reviews from before and after the report, disciplinary records, termination paperwork, witness statements, and messages from supervisors.

Timing may also become relevant. An adverse action that closely follows a protected complaint can be considered together with the rest of the evidence.

Workers should also document changes that are harder to capture through formal paperwork, such as being excluded from meetings, stripped of assignments, denied training opportunities, or subjected to hostile treatment.

CRD recommends that individuals preparing employment complaints gather materials such as termination letters, written reprimands, transfer notices, emails, texts, screenshots, and witness information.

An employment attorney at Morgan & Morgan can review those records and assess whether they support a connection between your complaint and the employer’s subsequent actions.