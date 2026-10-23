My Boss Keeps Commenting On My Body Or Appearance: Is That Sexual Harassment In California?

Key Takeaways

Comments about appearance can become sexual harassment when they are sexual, sex-based, unwanted, or part of repeated conduct that creates an intimidating or offensive workplace.

California sexual harassment can include comments about someone’s body as well as staring, leering, sexual gestures, and other visual conduct.

When the person making the comments is a supervisor, the power imbalance and the employer’s potential liability can make the situation particularly serious.

If you believe a supervisor has subjected you to sexual harassment, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

A compliment from a boss is not automatically sexual harassment. A manager telling an employee that they look nice before an important presentation is very different from repeatedly commenting on the employee’s body, asking about their weight, discussing how their clothing fits, or telling them how sexually attractive they are.

Context, frequency, wording, and the relationship between the people involved can all affect whether conduct crosses the line.

California law recognizes sexual harassment as including unwanted sexual advances and visual, verbal, or physical conduct of a sexual nature. The California Civil Rights Department specifically identifies graphic comments about a person’s body, leering, sexual gestures, sexually degrading language, and other verbal or visual conduct as examples that may constitute sexual harassment.

When Comments About Your Appearance Cross the Line

Workplaces involve ordinary social interaction. Coworkers may notice a haircut, a new suit, or another change in someone’s appearance without violating the law.

The picture can change when comments become sexual, degrading, persistent, or targeted at someone because of their sex or gender.

For example, a supervisor might repeatedly comment on an employee’s chest, legs, weight, figure, attractiveness, clothing, or perceived sex appeal. The manager might make comments every time the employee wears a particular outfit or tell coworkers how attractive the employee is.

Even comments disguised as jokes or compliments can become part of a harassment claim when they are unwanted and contribute to an offensive working environment.

California courts examine the totality of the circumstances when determining whether workplace conduct constitutes harassment. State law also makes clear that a single incident can, in some circumstances, be enough to create a triable hostile-work-environment claim if the conduct unreasonably interferes with an employee’s work or creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive environment.

Comments About Your Body, Clothing, Weight, or Attractiveness

Not every inappropriate statement is automatically illegal harassment, but workers should not assume they have to tolerate sexualized commentary simply because no one has touched them.

Examples might include a manager:

Regularly commenting on an employee’s breasts, buttocks, legs, or other body parts

Talking about whether the employee has gained or lost weight in a sexual or degrading way

Suggesting that certain clothing makes the employee look “hot” or “sexy”

Commenting on how clothing fits the employee’s body

Ranking employees by attractiveness

Asking intrusive questions about an employee’s body

Making sexual jokes based on an employee’s appearance

Telling an employee they would receive more attention from customers if they dressed differently

The legal analysis depends on the full circumstances, including what was said, how often it happened, whether it was welcomed, who said it, and how the conduct affected the workplace.

Sexual Comments vs. Ordinary Compliments

An isolated, respectful compliment is generally different from a campaign of unwanted sexual attention.

A supervisor saying, “That’s a nice jacket,” ordinarily carries a very different meaning than repeatedly telling an employee, “You look sexy in that,” staring at their body, or asking why they do not dress that way more often.

Frequency can also change the character of conduct. A comment that appears relatively minor by itself may become more serious when it happens again and again, particularly after an employee has shown discomfort or rejected the attention.

Employees do not have to laugh along with inappropriate remarks for them to be unwanted. Some workers stay quiet because the person making the comments controls their schedule, assignments, evaluations, pay, or future at the company.

Staring, Leering, and Sexual Gestures Can Also Be Harassment

Sexual harassment does not have to consist of spoken words.

California’s Civil Rights Department identifies leering and sexual gestures among the types of visual conduct that may constitute sexual harassment.

An employee might notice that a supervisor routinely looks them up and down, stares at particular parts of their body, makes suggestive gestures, or deliberately positions themselves where they can watch the employee.

These incidents should be considered along with everything else that is occurring. Repeated staring combined with sexual comments, unwanted invitations, suggestive messages, or other behavior can present a very different picture than an isolated glance.

Harassment by a Supervisor Can Be Especially Serious

Supervisors often have significant control over an employee’s working life. They may determine schedules, assignments, evaluations, promotions, discipline, raises, or whether an employee remains employed.

That authority can make unwanted sexual behavior particularly intimidating.

California law treats supervisor harassment differently from harassment committed solely by nonsupervisory coworkers in important respects. For coworker harassment, employer liability can depend on whether the employer or its supervisors knew or should have known about the conduct and failed to take appropriate corrective action. California law separately recognizes harassment by supervisors and agents.

Workers therefore should not assume that a boss’s behavior must be tolerated because confronting that person could jeopardize their career.

Documenting Repeated Comments From Your Manager

If comments continue, documentation may become important. Consider recording the date, approximate time, location, exact words used, people who were present, and how you responded. Preserve relevant emails, text messages, Slack or Teams conversations, performance reviews, schedules, or other records when you can lawfully do so.

If coworkers witnessed the behavior, make note of who was there.

California’s Civil Rights Department specifically identifies emails, text messages, screenshots, written reprimands, witness information, termination letters, and other tangible records as materials that can be relevant to an employment discrimination, harassment, or retaliation complaint.

If you report the conduct internally, keep track of when the report was made, who received it, and what happened afterward.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can my boss compliment my appearance without it being sexual harassment?

A respectful, occasional compliment about someone’s appearance does not automatically constitute sexual harassment. Workplace interactions have to be evaluated in context.

There can be an important difference, for example, between a supervisor saying an employee looks professional before a client presentation and a supervisor repeatedly making sexualized comments about the employee’s body or attractiveness.

Factors that may become relevant include exactly what was said, how often the comments occurred, whether they were sexual or gender-based, whether the employee appeared uncomfortable or objected, whether similar comments were directed at others, and whether the supervisor combined the remarks with staring, touching, requests for dates, sexual messages, or other conduct.

California law looks at the overall working environment rather than requiring workers to identify a particular prohibited phrase. A seemingly complimentary statement can therefore become part of a larger harassment claim when it forms part of repeated, unwanted sexual or sex-based conduct.

Is repeatedly commenting on my body sexual harassment?

It can be. California’s Civil Rights Department expressly identifies graphic verbal commentary about an individual’s body as conduct that can constitute sexual harassment.

The circumstances still have to be evaluated as a whole. A supervisor who repeatedly discusses an employee’s breasts, legs, figure, weight, clothing, or sex appeal may create a very different workplace environment from someone making a single ordinary comment about a new haircut or outfit.

Repetition can become especially significant when the employee has rejected the attention, tried to change the subject, avoided the supervisor, or otherwise made clear that the attention is unwanted.

Workers should consider documenting the statements as accurately as possible. Write down what was said, when it happened, where it happened, and who was present. Related texts, emails, messages, photographs, or witness information may also help establish a pattern rather than leaving every incident dependent on memory.

Does staring or leering count as sexual harassment in California?

It can. Sexual harassment does not have to consist of touching or spoken sexual propositions.

California’s Civil Rights Department lists leering and sexual gestures among examples of visual conduct that can constitute sexual harassment.

As with other harassment allegations, context is important. A brief glance is different from a supervisor repeatedly looking an employee up and down, staring at the employee’s chest or other body parts, making sexual gestures, or visibly watching the employee whenever they move around the workplace.

Other conduct may strengthen the context. For example, repeated leering accompanied by remarks about an employee’s body, requests for dates, sexual jokes, or inappropriate messages could help demonstrate that the conduct was sexual and unwanted.

Employees who experience repeated nonverbal conduct may want to keep a contemporaneous record describing what occurred and noting witnesses who may have observed the behavior.

What if my boss never touched me?

Physical contact is not required for conduct to constitute sexual harassment. California recognizes verbal, visual, and physical forms of sexual harassment. Examples identified by the Civil Rights Department include leering, sexual gestures, graphic commentary about a person’s body, sexual jokes, sexually degrading language, unwanted touching, and offers of employment benefits in exchange for sexual favors.

That means a supervisor may potentially harass an employee without ever physically touching them.

Repeated sexual comments, explicit messages, unwanted invitations, suggestive photographs, staring, or threats connected to rejected advances may all become relevant.

The absence of physical contact should therefore not automatically discourage an employee from documenting or reporting what happened. The central questions generally involve the nature of the conduct, whether it was unwanted, its relationship to sex or gender, its severity or frequency, and the effect it had on the employee’s working environment.

What should I do if I'm afraid to tell my supervisor to stop?

You may have other reporting options, particularly when the supervisor is the person engaging in the conduct.

California regulations require covered employers to maintain complaint procedures that give employees a way to report harassment without being forced to complain directly to the supervisor they are accusing. Depending on the employer, that may involve human resources, another manager, an EEO officer, a hotline, or another designated reporting channel.

Preserve evidence when possible, including messages, emails, screenshots, schedules, and a written timeline of incidents. If you make an internal complaint, keep records showing when and how you reported the conduct.

Fear of retaliation is understandable when the person involved controls your employment. California law prohibits covered employers from retaliating against employees for protected complaints about workplace harassment. If you are uncertain how to report the behavior or believe your career could be threatened, an employment attorney at Morgan & Morgan can help you evaluate the circumstances before deciding how to proceed.