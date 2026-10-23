Can You Be Sexually Harassed At A California Work Party, Conference, Or After-Hours Event?

Workplace sexual harassment extends beyond office walls to company parties, business trips, conferences, and after-hours events. Understanding when off-site conduct remains connected to employment can determine whether employees have legal protections and whether employers bear responsibility for inappropriate behavior that occurs away from company property.

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Key Takeaways

Workplace sexual harassment can occur outside the office, including at employer-sponsored parties, conferences, dinners, business trips, and networking events.

Conduct does not automatically become personal simply because it occurs after normal working hours or away from company property.

Messages, witnesses, receipts, photos, travel records, and event information may help establish an incident’s connection to work.

If you experienced sexual harassment connected to your job, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

The office is not the only place workplace sexual harassment can occur. Employees interact at holiday parties, happy hours, industry conferences, client dinners, hotels, airports, rideshares, retreats, networking events, and countless other locations connected to their jobs.

A supervisor or coworker does not necessarily get to separate inappropriate conduct from the workplace simply by waiting until everyone leaves the building.

Whether off-site conduct constitutes workplace sexual harassment depends on the circumstances, including the relationship between the people involved, why they were together, whether the event was connected to work, the nature of the conduct, and what happened afterward.

Sexual Harassment Outside the Physical Workplace

California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act prohibits workplace harassment based on protected characteristics, including sex and gender. Harassment can include unwanted sexual advances and verbal, visual, or physical conduct of a sexual nature.

Nothing about modern employment confines working relationships to a desk or jobsite.

Employees travel together, communicate outside business hours, attend corporate functions, entertain clients, and socialize at events organized or encouraged by their employers.

If sexual conduct arises out of those employment relationships, the fact that everyone is standing in a restaurant or hotel rather than the office may not resolve whether the conduct is workplace harassment.

Company Parties and Happy Hours

Holiday parties and company happy hours can create particular risks because workplace hierarchies remain in place even when employees are socializing.

Alcohol can also lower inhibitions, but drinking does not excuse sexual harassment. Suppose a supervisor repeatedly comments on an employee’s body at a holiday party, tries to kiss the employee, touches them without consent, or repeatedly pressures them to leave together. The fact that the incident occurred at a restaurant or rented event space does not automatically make it unrelated to employment.

The same may be true when coworkers engage in sexual jokes, unwanted touching, explicit conversations, or other conduct during a company gathering.

Conferences and Business Trips

Business travel can place employees in unusually close contact with supervisors and coworkers.

Conferences may involve flights, hotels, dinners, cocktail receptions, rental cars, rideshares, networking events, and late nights away from home. Workplace harassment might occur during any of these interactions.

A supervisor, for example, might insist that an employee come to their hotel room, send sexual messages late at night, make an unwanted advance during dinner, or suggest that professional opportunities depend on spending personal time together.

The key question is not simply whether the conduct happened during an official presentation or scheduled meeting. The relationship between the conduct and employment can be much broader.

What If the Official Event Was Already Over?

Many off-site incidents happen after an official event technically ends.

A conference reception finishes at 9 p.m., but several employees continue to a nearby bar. A company dinner ends, but a supervisor and employee share transportation back to the hotel. Coworkers continue messaging one another long after a holiday party is over. There is no universal clock at which workplace relationships cease to exist.

Whether conduct remains sufficiently connected to employment can depend on why the individuals were together, who was involved, whether work authority played a role, whether attendance was encouraged, and how the incident affected the employee afterward.

After-Hours Messages Can Also Become Evidence

Some harassment begins in person and continues electronically. An employee may leave a company party only to receive sexual texts from a manager later that night. Someone attending a conference may receive messages asking them to come to a supervisor’s hotel room. A coworker may send explicit photos following a work happy hour.

Those communications can help document what occurred and establish the nature of the interaction.

Employees should generally preserve relevant messages, screenshots, emails, photographs, voicemails, event invitations, and other documentation when they can lawfully do so. The California Civil Rights Department identifies texts, emails, screenshots, witness information, and similar records among materials that may be relevant to a harassment or retaliation complaint.

Employer Responsibility Can Depend on Who Was Involved

Employer liability can depend partly on whether the alleged harasser was a supervisor, coworker, or another person.

California law imposes specific responsibilities regarding workplace harassment. In cases involving harassment by a nonsupervisory employee, employer liability can turn on whether the employer or its supervisors knew or should have known about the conduct and failed to take immediate and appropriate corrective action.

Supervisor harassment raises additional concerns because the person committing the conduct may also possess authority over schedules, promotions, discipline, assignments, or termination.

Employees should therefore document who was involved and what authority that person had.

Evidence to Preserve After an Off-Site Incident

Evidence can disappear quickly after conferences, parties, and business trips.

If an incident occurs, consider preserving:

Text messages, emails, DMs, and voicemails

Screenshots showing dates and account information

Event invitations or schedules

Hotel and transportation records

Names of witnesses

Photos or videos

Receipts showing where people were

Notes describing what occurred while your memory is fresh

Any internal report you later make

Communications with your employer about the incident

Do not assume that an event being over means the evidence no longer has value.

Speak With Morgan & Morgan About Workplace Sexual Harassment

Sexual harassment can follow employees outside the office doors. What happened at a company function, conference, business trip, or after-hours gathering may still be connected to your employment.

If you believe you experienced sexual harassment during a work-related event in California, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can sexual harassment happen at a company holiday party?

A holiday party can still be closely connected to employment even if it takes place at a restaurant, hotel, event venue, or another location away from the normal workplace.

Employees remain coworkers, and supervisors remain supervisors. Conduct such as unwanted touching, sexual propositions, graphic comments about someone’s body, sexual jokes, leering, or pressure to engage in romantic or sexual activity may potentially constitute workplace harassment depending on the circumstances.

The fact that alcohol was served does not excuse inappropriate conduct.

Important facts may include whether the employer organized or sponsored the event, whether employees were expected or encouraged to attend, who committed the conduct, whether the individual had supervisory authority, whether coworkers witnessed the incident, and whether the behavior affected the employee at work afterward.

Employees who experience misconduct at a party should consider preserving photographs, messages, witness names, event invitations, and a detailed written account of what happened.

Does sexual harassment during a business trip count as workplace harassment?

A business trip exists because of the employment relationship. Employees may spend time together in airports, hotels, rental cars, restaurants, conference centers, client offices, and other places far beyond their ordinary workplace.

Sexual harassment may therefore occur in situations that do not resemble a normal day at the office.

Examples could include a supervisor making unwanted advances at dinner, repeatedly asking an employee to come to their hotel room, touching an employee during transportation, sending explicit messages after conference events, or connecting career opportunities with romantic or sexual attention.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain important. Evidence showing that the individuals were traveling together for work, attending the same conference, meeting clients, or otherwise participating in business activities may help establish the employment context.

Employees should preserve travel itineraries, messages, receipts, conference schedules, witness information, and other relevant records when possible.

What if the incident happened after the official work event ended?

An incident does not necessarily become unrelated to employment the moment an official event ends.

Consider a company dinner followed by drinks with the same supervisors and coworkers, or a conference reception followed by transportation back to a hotel. The formal event may technically be finished, but the interaction may still have arisen directly from the work gathering.

Relevant questions could include why everyone was together, whether the employer organized or encouraged the activity, whether supervisors were present, whether the alleged harasser used their work authority, and whether the conduct later affected the employee’s job.

After-hours communications can also become relevant. A supervisor who makes an unwanted advance at dinner and then continues sending sexual messages later that night may create a chain of evidence connecting the events.

Workers should avoid assuming that they have no rights simply because misconduct occurred at 10 p.m. rather than during normal business hours.

Can my employer be responsible for harassment at an off-site event?

Potentially. Employer responsibility depends on facts such as who committed the harassment, the person’s role, how the incident related to work, what the employer knew, and how the employer responded.

California law distinguishes in important ways between supervisor harassment and harassment by nonsupervisory employees. For coworker harassment, an employer can face liability when it knew or should have known of the conduct and failed to take immediate and appropriate corrective action.

Employers also have obligations to take reasonable steps to prevent harassment.

An off-site location does not by itself erase those obligations. If an employee reports sexual misconduct that occurred during a company party, business trip, conference, or other work-related event, the employer should not simply dismiss the complaint because the incident occurred away from company property.

An attorney at Morgan & Morgan can evaluate the particular circumstances and determine which legal standards may apply.

Should I report an incident that happened outside normal working hours?

If the conduct was connected to your employment and you feel comfortable reporting it, using an employer’s harassment reporting process can give the company notice and an opportunity to respond.

Check your employer’s anti-harassment policy for available reporting channels. If your supervisor was the person involved, you should not assume you must report the complaint directly to that supervisor. California harassment policies are expected to provide alternative complaint mechanisms.

Preserve evidence before or around the time you report the incident. That may include messages, emails, photographs, witness names, hotel or transportation records, and a written timeline.

Workers also have legal options outside an employer’s internal process. California’s Civil Rights Department accepts employment harassment complaints, subject to applicable filing deadlines.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.