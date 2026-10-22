Can Sexual Harassment Happen Through Slack, Teams, Text Messages, Or Social Media In California?

Key Takeaways

Workplace sexual harassment can occur through Slack, Teams, texts, email, social media, DMs, and other digital communications.

Messages sent from personal devices or after hours can still be relevant when the conduct is connected to a workplace relationship.

Sexual memes, photographs, videos, jokes, and group-chat messages can contribute to a hostile work environment.

If you have received unwanted sexual messages connected to your job, contact Morgan & Morgan for a free case evaluation.

Workplace harassment no longer requires two people to be standing in the same room.

Coworkers communicate through Slack and Teams. Managers send texts from personal phones. Employees participate in group chats, follow coworkers on social media, and work remotely from entirely different cities.

The technology may change, but inappropriate conduct can still be workplace conduct.

California sexual harassment law recognizes verbal and visual sexual conduct, not merely physical touching. That means electronic communications can become part of a harassment claim depending on what was sent, who sent it, how often it occurred, and how the conduct affected the recipient’s working environment.

Digital Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Electronic harassment can take many forms. Examples may include:

A boss sending sexually explicit texts

A coworker sending unwanted sexual DMs

Sexual jokes in a Slack channel

Pornographic or sexually suggestive GIFs

Comments about someone’s body in a group chat

Repeated invitations for dates through messaging platforms

Sexual photographs or videos

Messages asking about an employee’s sex life

Explicit comments during video meetings

Unwanted late-night messages from a supervisor

Digital communications can create evidence that does not exist in a purely verbal encounter because the actual words, images, dates, and timestamps may be preserved.

Sexual DMs From Coworkers or Supervisors

A direct message does not have to appear in a public work channel to raise workplace concerns.

Suppose a supervisor finds an employee’s Instagram account and begins sending sexual messages. Or a coworker uses a personal phone number obtained through work to repeatedly send explicit texts.

The fact that the sender chose a personal account rather than the company’s official system does not necessarily separate the conduct from the employment relationship.

Important questions may include how the individuals know each other, whether they work together, whether the messages concern work or arise from workplace interactions, whether the recipient rejected the attention, and whether the sender later used workplace authority or relationships against the recipient.

Sexual Memes, GIFs, Photos, and Videos

Sexual harassment is not limited to written propositions. Sexually explicit photographs, memes, GIFs, videos, cartoons, or other visual material can contribute to an offensive work environment.

California recognizes sexually suggestive visual materials and other visual sexual conduct as potential harassment.

That means a workplace group chat filled with sexual content should not automatically be dismissed as harmless entertainment simply because coworkers communicate through screens.

The frequency, nature, audience, and context of the material can all become important.

Workplace Group Chats

Group chats can blur the boundary between professional and personal conversation.

Employees may initially join a chat to coordinate shifts and eventually find themselves exposed to sexual jokes, comments about coworkers’ bodies, explicit photographs, or discussions about employees’ sex lives.

A worker may feel unable to leave because supervisors participate in the chat or because important scheduling information is distributed there.

That context can be relevant when determining whether the communications are part of the workplace environment.

Workers should preserve evidence of inappropriate communications before messages disappear or access changes, provided they can lawfully do so.

Personal Phones and Accounts

Using a personal phone does not automatically make a workplace interaction personal. A manager may text employees because the company routinely communicates about schedules through personal numbers. Coworkers may use Instagram because that is how their team communicates socially. A supervisor may contact employees through WhatsApp while traveling.

When inappropriate sexual conduct arises through those channels, the technology used is only one part of the analysis.

Workers should focus on the relationship between the people involved, the content of the messages, whether the conduct was unwanted, and its connection to employment.

After-Hours Messages

A message sent at midnight does not necessarily become irrelevant to workplace harassment simply because the employee is technically off the clock.

A supervisor might begin sending sexual messages after work and then interact with the employee professionally the next morning. A worker may feel pressure to respond because the sender controls assignments or scheduling.

The circumstances can therefore matter more than the timestamp alone. Repeated messages after the employee declines or stops responding may also help show that the attention was unwanted.

Remote Employees and Virtual Workplaces

For a remote worker, Slack, Teams, email, text, and video calls may effectively be the workplace.

Harassment can therefore occur without anyone sharing a physical office. A remote supervisor might make sexual comments during video meetings, repeatedly DM an employee about their appearance, send explicit material, or pressure an employee into personal conversations.

Remote workers generally should preserve the same kinds of evidence that an onsite worker would preserve, including messages, emails, screenshots, meeting information, witness names, and records of reports made to the employer.

Preserve Electronic Evidence Carefully

Electronic evidence can be extremely useful, but it can also disappear. Messages may be deleted. Accounts can be disabled after an employee leaves. Some platforms automatically remove older communications.

Consider preserving relevant evidence through screenshots or other lawful means while maintaining information that helps identify the sender, date, time, and context.

CRD specifically recommends materials such as emails, text messages, and screenshots when individuals gather documentation concerning employment discrimination, harassment, or retaliation.

Do not alter messages or attempt to access accounts or information you are not authorized to access.

Contact Morgan & Morgan About Digital Workplace Harassment

A sexual message does not become acceptable merely because it arrived through a screen.

If a supervisor or coworker has sent you unwanted sexual texts, DMs, photographs, messages, or other digital communications connected to your employment, Morgan & Morgan may be able to help.

Contact Morgan & Morgan for a free and confidential case evaluation to learn more about your legal options.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a sexual text from my boss be workplace harassment?

Yes, depending on the circumstances. A text message can be part of workplace sexual harassment even when it was sent from a supervisor’s personal phone to an employee’s personal phone.

The content and context are important. A supervisor who sends an unwanted sexual proposition, explicit photograph, comment about an employee’s body, or repeated requests for romantic or sexual contact may be engaging in conduct relevant to a workplace harassment claim.

The supervisor’s authority can also affect how the recipient experiences the message. An employee may reasonably worry that ignoring or rejecting a manager could affect assignments, hours, evaluations, promotions, or continued employment.

Preserve the original message when possible. Screenshots can also be useful, particularly when they show the sender, date, and time.

If other interactions occurred before or after the message, write down those details as well. One text may form part of a broader pattern that includes in-person comments, unwanted invitations, or workplace retaliation.

Do Slack or Teams messages count as workplace sexual harassment?

Slack and Microsoft Teams are commonly used as workplace communication systems, and inappropriate sexual conduct communicated through those platforms does not receive a special exemption simply because it is digital.

Sexual jokes, explicit images, repeated comments about someone’s body, propositions, suggestive GIFs, or other unwanted communications may contribute to a harassment claim depending on the circumstances.

Context remains important. An isolated communication may be analyzed differently from repeated messages or a group channel where sexual content has become pervasive.

Workers should also consider whether supervisors participate in the channel, whether the communication is required for work, whether the employee objected or otherwise showed that the conduct was unwanted, and whether workplace consequences followed.

If possible, preserve relevant messages before they are deleted or workplace access is revoked. CRD specifically recognizes screenshots, texts, and emails as potentially relevant documentation in employment complaints.

What if the messages were sent after work?

After-hours timing does not automatically prevent a message from being workplace harassment.

Suppose a supervisor obtains an employee’s phone number through work and begins sending sexual messages every evening. The fact that the messages arrive after 5 p.m. may not eliminate their connection to the employment relationship.

Relevant circumstances can include who sent the messages, how the parties know each other, whether the sender has authority over the recipient, what the messages say, whether the employee rejected or ignored the attention, and what happened at work afterward.

A supervisor who sends unwanted messages at night and then treats an employee differently after being rejected may create both harassment and retaliation concerns.

Employees should preserve the messages and any related workplace records. If you eventually report the conduct, also keep documentation showing when the employer received the complaint and what happened afterward.

An employment attorney can evaluate the full context rather than looking only at the time shown on the message.

Can social media messages from a coworker count as harassment?

Employees do not stop being coworkers simply because they communicate through Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, or another social platform.

A coworker may use social media to send unwanted sexual propositions, explicit photographs, comments about another employee’s body, or repeated romantic requests.

Whether those communications support a workplace harassment claim depends on their connection to employment and the overall circumstances.

The employer’s response can also become important once management learns about the behavior. California law can impose liability for coworker harassment when the employer or its supervisors knew or should have known about prohibited conduct and failed to take immediate and appropriate corrective action.

If possible, preserve messages before blocking the sender or deleting the conversation. You may still decide that blocking the person is appropriate for your safety or well-being, but preserving evidence first can help establish exactly what was communicated.

Should I screenshot sexual messages before reporting them?

Preserving screenshots can be useful, particularly if you are concerned that messages may later be deleted or your access to a workplace platform may be removed.

Try to preserve enough context to identify the sender, date, time, platform, and surrounding conversation. Keeping the original message when possible may provide additional information that a screenshot does not capture.

CRD specifically lists screenshots, text messages, and emails among the kinds of documents that may be useful when presenting an employment discrimination, harassment, or retaliation complaint.

You should not manipulate messages or access accounts that you are not authorized to use.

If your employer controls the platform, an attorney may also be able to advise you about preserving evidence without improperly taking confidential company information.

Keep a record of when you report the messages and to whom. If your treatment at work changes afterward, preserve documentation of those changes as well.