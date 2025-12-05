New Jersey Bans "Captive Audience" Meetings

On September 3, 2025, New Jersey enacted New Jersey Bill No. 4429, which took effect on December 2, 2025. The bill amends state law by expanding prohibitions on employers' requiring employees to attend or listen to communications concerning political or religious matters, including at mandatory meetings—often referred to as "captive audience" meetings—to cover the decision to join or support a labor organization or association.

Prior to this amendment, New Jersey law prohibited employers from requiring employees to attend captive audience meetings held for the purpose of communicating the employer's opinion on religious or political matters. The law also prohibited employers from disciplining, penalizing, or retaliating against employees who refuse to attend captive audience meetings that relate primarily to religious or political matters.

Now, as amended, New Jersey law defines "political matters" more broadly to include topics that "relate to an electioneering communication and the employee's decision to join or support any political party or political, civic, community, fraternal, or labor organization or association." The prohibition on unlawful disciplining, penalizing, or retaliating is unchanged.

The legislation includes certain exceptions. For example, employers are not prohibited from:

Holding voluntary meetings where employees are clearly informed they can refuse to attend without penalty;

Transmitting information that the employer is required by law to communicate;

Sharing information that is necessary for the employees to perform their required job duties, including by requiring employees to attend a meeting or participate in communications;

Requiring employees to attend trainings held for the purpose of reducing or preventing unlawful workplace harassment or discrimination; and

Requiring employees to attend a meeting or participate in communications in specific, narrow contexts involving higher education institutions, political organizations, government entities, and religious organizations.

The additional constraints imposed upon employers by this amendment could trigger federal preemption challenges to its enforceability. The National Labor Relations Act, the foundational statute that sets forth federal labor law, already shapes the contours of what constitutes permissible mandatory, employer-sponsored meetings. New Jersey's own prohibition on captive audience meetings could be seen as conflicting with federal labor law, thus rendering it unconstitutional and invalid.

The law also raises questions under the First Amendment. In general, the First Amendment makes "content-based" speech regulations presumptively invalid. A state must justify a content-based law by showing that the law is narrowly tailored to a compelling government interest. Applying that standard, one federal district court has already found that a similar "captive audience" law in California was unconstitutional. A federal appellate court also struck down a Florida law regulating speech during mandatory workplace training. The New Jersey law may draw comparable legal challenges.

In the meantime, employers are required to post notice of employee rights under this bill and must ensure that notices are posted in a conspicuous place reserved for employment-related notices and in a place commonly frequented by employees. Notably, New Jersey has not distributed a formal notice posting for this amendment or provided guidance to employers on what exactly must be posted.

New Jersey employers are encouraged to consult with counsel to discuss any planned or contemplated captive audience meetings and determine the potential impacts of this bill.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.