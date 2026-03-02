Massachusetts Employers' Top Four Compliance Steps For 2026

These developments require updates across a range of compliance functions—workplace postings, separation procedures, leave administration, recruiting and promotion processes, and annual reporting for larger employers.

Massachusetts employers face several new and updated compliance obligations taking effect through early 2026, including revised unemployment materials, paid family and medical leave (PFML) notices and benefit levels, and new pay transparency requirements.

1. Update Mandatory State Unemployment Insurance Poster

An updated mandatory poster regarding state unemployment insurance became effective April 25, 2025.

Employers should replace any prior versions of the unemployment insurance coverage poster with the updated version, display it in a conspicuous location and ensure remote or hybrid employees have equivalent access through electronic means.

2. Implement Updated Unemployment Benefits Pamphlet Distribution

An updated pamphlet explaining how to file for state unemployment benefits became effective October 30, 2025.

Employers must provide a copy of the updated pamphlet to employees who separate from employment—both permanent and temporary separations from work—as soon as practicable, but no later than 40 days from the employee's last day of compensable work. Employes should also make sure offboarding and leave-of-absence processes incorporate this requirement.

3. Revise PFML Workplace Posting and Employee Notices; Account for Increased Maximum PFML Benefit

Effective January 1, 2026, Massachusetts has issued an updated PFML workplace poster and employee notices and increased the maximum weekly PFML benefit.

Employers should display the updated workplace poster in a conspicuous location accessible to all employees, distribute the required notices using versions applicable to the employer's size, and provide materials in English and each language that is the primary language of five or more individuals in the workforce. Payroll, benefits and leave administration should be coordinated to reflect the increased maximum weekly benefit in internal communications.

4. Prepare for Pay Transparency Obligations

Effective October 29, 2025, the Massachusetts Pay Transparency Act imposes salary range disclosure obligations on employers with 25 or more employees. These employers must disclose the salary range—the hourly or salary range the employer reasonably and in good faith expects to pay—in all job postings, upon employee request and when offering a promotion or transfer. Bonuses, commissions and benefits need not be included.

Employers should also establish internal processes to define and maintain reasonable, good faith salary ranges for positions, update job posting templates, internal promotion and transfer procedures, and HR/manager training materials to incorporate the new disclosure requirements and ensure that processes are in place to respond timely and consistently to employee salary range requests.

Data Submission for Larger Employers

Employers with 100 or more employees must annually submit their most recently filed federal EEO-1 report reflecting Massachusetts employees to the secretary of the commonwealth, meeting annual reporting deadlines.

Implications for Massachusetts Employers

These developments require updates across a range of compliance functions—workplace postings, separation procedures, leave administration, recruiting and promotion processes, and annual reporting for larger employers. Employers operating in Massachusetts should promptly review their existing policies, forms and practices, and implement the steps outlined above to align with the new and updated requirements taking effect through early 2026.

