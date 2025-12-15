New Jersey Enacts Broader Prohibitions On 'Captive Audience' Meetings

On September 3, 2025, Governor Phil Murphy signed Assembly Bill No. 4429 (A4429), which amends the state's "captive audience" law by expanding the restrictions on employer-mandated communications...

Quick Hits

On September 3, 2025, New Jersey enacted A4429, which expands prohibitions on employer-sponsored meeting topics and clarifies exemptions under New Jersey's “captive audience” law.

The law defines “political matters” more broadly to include labor organizations or associations.

The law may face legal challenges such as federal preemption under the National Labor Relations Act or under the First Amendment.

The act took effect on December 2, 2025.

Overview of the Amendment

Prior to the amendment, New Jersey prohibited employers from requiring employees to attend employer-sponsored meetings or participate in communications with the employer, or its agents or representatives, regarding the employer's opinion about religious or “political matters.”

Previously, “political matters” covered topics such as political party affiliation and membership in political or community organizations. The amended law now contains a definition of political matters, which is “matters which relate to an electioneering communication and the employee's decision to join or support any political party or political, civic, community, fraternal, or labor organization or association.” Therefore, employers may not require employees to attend meetings or participate in communications that convey the employer's political opinions, including anti- or pro-union messaging.

Exemptions

Employers may host voluntary employer-sponsored meetings or participate in communications regarding political matters, as long as employees are clearly informed that they may refuse to attend the meeting and/or accept the communications without penalty.

In addition, the law carves out several important exemptions to the prohibition, including:

communicating information that is required by law;

communicating information necessary for employees to perform their required job duties, including attendance at meetings or participating in communications;

requiring employees to attend training to reduce or prevent unlawful workplace harassment or discrimination; and

requiring attendance at meetings or participation in communications in certain narrow contexts for institutes of higher education, political organizations, government entities, and religious organizations.

Posting Requirement

Employers are required to post a notice of employee rights under the law in a conspicuous location reserved for employment-related notices and in an area commonly frequented by employees. As of December 9, 2025, New Jersey has not published a formal notice or provided any guidance to employers on the posting requirement.

Legal Challenges

The broad prohibitions the amendment imposes on employers could lead to legal challenges. First, the National Labor Relations Act already regulates mandatory employer-sponsored meetings and may preempt the law. Second, the law may be challenged under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. For example, on October 3, 2025, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California issued a preliminary injunction that blocks the enforcement of California's similar “captive audience” bill (Senate Bill 399) on the grounds that it is likely unconstitutional.

Next Steps

New Jersey employers may want to review A4429's requirements before planning any employer-sponsored meetings involving political matters and determine the potential impacts of the law.

Before holding meetings on political matters, including unionization, New Jersey employers are required to notify employees that attendance is voluntary and that refusal to attend will not result in discipline.

