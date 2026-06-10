Seventh Circuit Affirms Summary Judgment For Tortilla Manufacturer El Milagro In Sexual Harassment Suit

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Duane Morris Takeaways: On May 27, 2026, in Sanchez, v. El Milagro, Inc., 2026 U.S. App. LEXIS 14984 (7th Cir. May 26, 2026), the Seventh Circuit issued an opinion that affirmed a district court’s decision granting summary judgment in favor of tortilla manufacturer El Milagro, Inc. (“El Milagro”) for claims of sexual harassment in the workplace in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (“Title VII”) and the Illinois Human Rights Act (“IHRA”).

The opinion fully vindicated the Company’s defenses, and clarifies that a prompt and thorough investigation coupled with appropriate action to bring harassment to an end are crucial to avoid liability under sexual harassment law.

Background

In 2022, Plaintiff Alma Sanchez filed a Class Action Complaint against her employer, El Milagro, Inc. (“El Milagro”), a tortilla manufacturer and distributor of tortilla products, alleging a sexually hostile work environment in violation of the IHRA and, subsequently, Title VII.

Plaintiff alleged she joined El Milagro in July 2019. Plaintiff claimed that in 2020, co-worker Francisco Gutierrez sexually harassed her by “inappropriately touching her three times,” although the Seventh Circuit’s opinion noted that Plaintiff’s version of events changed in numerous ways over time. Id.

According to the subsequent statement to Human Resources that Plaintiff submitted after the third alleged incident, Gutierrez “inappropriately touched [Plaintiff] first in October or November 2019, then in March 2020, and finally in August 2020.” Id. *4-5. Her Complaint, however, alleged that “Gutierrez touched her first in May or June 2020, then in July 2020, and finally in August 2020.” Id. *5.

As to her first alleged incident of harassment, Plaintiff’s Complaint asserted that Gutierrez “intentionally ‘rubbed his genitals’ against her buttocks as he passed her on the production line and then continued to walk away.” Id. In her deposition, however, Plaintiff testified that “she believe[d] Gutierrez purposefully touched her because ‘there were many ways for him to pass through without touching [her],” that he did not “touch her for long because ‘he made it look like he was passing by,’” and when she felt the contact and turned around “[h]e had already passed.” Id. In her later statement to Human Resources, Plaintiff wrote that Gutierrez “said sorry” but at her deposition, she testified that Gutierrez “turned around and stare[d] at me like watching and saying ‘oops.’” Id. *5-6.

Plaintiff alleged she verbally reported this incident two hours later to Supervisor Arturo Brito, which Brito denied. Id. *6. In her HR statement, Plaintiff “stated that although she mentioned this incident to Brito, she did not tell him Gutierrez’s name.” At her deposition, however, Plaintiff claimed that “she ‘specifically told Brito that Mr. Gutierrez had rubbed his genitals on my buttocks’” but, when asked outright, she “agreed that she did not share Gutierrez’s name with [the supervisor] when she reported the first incident.” Id. No Human Resources report was made about this incident at the time.

Plaintiff also asserted Gutierrez “sexually harassed her for the second time in July 2020” and claimed that he “groped her buttock with his hand.” Id. *6-7. Plaintiff contradicted herself about whether and when she reported this incident. In her HR statement, she wrote that she “could not have reported the incident because the factory had been permanently shut down because of the pandemic, but later claimed in the lawsuit that she did report the harassment to Brito the day after it happened. Id. *7. Plaintiff alleged that she informed Brito about this incident, but no complaint about this alleged incident was sent to El Milagro’s Human Resources department. Id.

The third incident occurred on August 29, 2020, and Plaintiff contended that “Gutierrez touched her buttocks for ‘a short time,’ or ‘a few seconds’ while she was stooping down to put down boxes that she was holding.” Id. In her written statement to HR, Plaintiff claimed that “Gutierrez touched her buttocks with one hand” but asserted during the lawsuit that “Gutierrez groped her with both hands when she bent over to put down a box that she was carrying.” Id.

After reporting the third incident to Brito, Plaintiff submitted a written statement to Human Resources describing the three incidents. Gutierrez’s statement claimed he accidentally touched Plaintiff while packing tortillas and apologized. Id. Plaintiff later testified that she “had not seen anyone else experience sexually harassing conduct at any time during her employment at El Milagro.” Id. Plaintiff also alleged subsequent verbal harassment by other coworkers, but Plaintiff did not tell Brito or El Milagro’s HR the names of those individuals. Id. *9.

The district court granted El Milagro summary judgment on Plaintiff’s claims. It also ruled that Plaintiffs’ class action claims could not be certified. Plaintiff appealed the district court’s decision on her individual claim to the Seventh Circuit.

The Seventh Circuit’s Opinion

The Seventh Circuit, in an opinion written by Judge Kenneth F. Ripple, affirmed the district court’s decision granting summary judgment in favor of El Milagro and fully vindicated its position.

As to the controlling legal standard, the Seventh Circuit first concluded that while Title VII and the IHRA do not contain identical language, “both this court and Illinois state courts consistently state that the analytical standards are the same.” Id. *9. Thus, “[t]o constitute actionable sexual harassment, the activity ‘must be sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the conditions of the [the victim’s] employment and create an abusive working environment.” Id. *10. While noting that “physical acts are considered ‘more severe than harassing comments alone,’” the Court also noted that “physical harassment lies along a continuum just as verbal harassment does.” Id. *12.

Turning to the merits, the Seventh Circuit noted an employer is liable under the IHRA and Title VII “only if it was negligent in controlling working conditions.” To prove such negligence, the Seventh Circuit explained Plaintiff must establish two points: (1) that El Milagro had “notice or knowledge of the harassment,” and (2) that El Milagro “did not take ‘prompt and appropriate corrective action reasonably likely to prevent harassment from recurring.” Id. *16.

Assuming that Plaintiff reported the first two incidents to Brito, as she claimed, the Seventh Circuit concluded that Plaintiff could not establish El Milagro’s knowledge of the first two incidents of alleged harassment. Based on the record evidence, the Court reasoned that “what she told Brito led him to believe that she was complaining of accidental touching that happened because the production lines on which she and Gutierrez worked had close quarters.” Id. at *21. As a result, the Seventh Circuit concluded that “[w]e do not believe that a reasonable jury could conclude from [Plaintiff’s] deposition testimony, or any other evidence in the record related to her reporting of the first two incidents, that she gave Brito ‘enough information to make a reasonable employer think that there was some probability that she was being sexually harassed.’” Id. *20-21.

As to the third incident, all three judges agreed that investigation and corrective measures taken by El Milagro’s Human Resources department were sufficient. The Seventh Circuit noted that “[a]n HR employee interviewed [Plaintiff] and Gutierrez separately,” “HR concluded that the events described by [Plaintiff] could not be substantiated,” and that El Milagro “provided [Plaintiff] with a letter, dated September 16, informing her that the case was closed and that it had told Gutierrez, in a ‘call of attention’ letter, to immediately change his behavior toward her.” Id. *21-22. The Seventh Circuit also determined that “[a]lthough El Milagro did not interview any witnesses, [Plaintiff] did not identify any.” Id. *22.

Thus, the Seventh Circuit concluded that the “prompt investigation” was “the hallmark of a reasonable corrective action” (id.) and that “El Milagro’s investigation shows that it ‘took the harassment seriously and took appropriate steps to bring the harassment to an end.’ . . . [i]t had in place a viable and appropriate mechanism for reporting the misbehavior.” Id. A jury could not reasonably conclude, the Seventh Circuit held, that “El Milagro was negligent in fulfilling its responsibilities in responding to the situation.” Id.

Finally, as to alleged verbal harassment that occurred after HR investigated, the Seventh Circuit concluded that Plaintiff “did not report to anyone the names of the people who made the harassing comments that she overheard after the investigation concluded so El Milagro could not investigate them.” Id.

Accordingly, the Seventh Circuit affirmed the judgment of the district court.

Implications For Employers

The Seventh Circuit’s opinion clarifies what constitutes proper notice in alleged incidents of sexual harassment and reasonable corrective measures taken when an employer is properly on notice, including prompt investigations to bring alleged harassment to an end.

Employers should evaluate their sexual harassment policies and practices to ensure that reporting mechanisms, documentation, and investigation process are sound and that reports of harassment are communicated promptly to those responsible for investigating them. A thorough investigation and quick implementation of reasonable corrective measures can often insulate employers from liability under either Title VII or the IHRA.

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