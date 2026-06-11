From Access To Advancement: Mentorship And Sponsorship For Women Lawyers In Idaho

Five women attorneys from Fennemore Law examine how mentorship and sponsorship shape career advancement for women lawyers in Idaho, distinguishing between guidance that develops skills and advocacy that opens doors to leadership opportunities.

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This article was originally published in the 2026 June/July issue of The Advocate, Idaho State Bar, reprinted with permission.

A young associate wins her first motion. Her supervising partner nods approvingly, then turns to a male colleague and says, “This is your client—can you take the lead on the client call to discuss the win?” The associate did the work. Someone else gets the visibility. That moment captures why entry into the legal profession is no longer the central challenge for many women lawyers. Advancement is.

As Idaho Women Lawyers marks its fortieth anniversary, the progress is remarkable. Women in Idaho now serve across the profession as judges, firm leaders, bar leaders, public officials, professors, and trusted counsel. In many respects, the question of entry has changed. Women are no longer seeking a place at the margins of the profession. They are already part of its leadership, service, and daily work.

But entry is not the same as advancement.

A profession can open its doors without changing how careers develop once inside. It can celebrate inclusion while leaving intact the less visible systems that shape who receives meaningful opportunities, who builds credibility, who remains in practice, and who ultimately leads. For many women, the central question is no longer whether they can enter the profession. It is what helps them build durable, advancing careers within it.

That is where mentorship and sponsorship matter. Lawyers do not grow through credentials alone. They grow through guidance, trust, feedback, advocacy, and opportunity. If the first 40 years of progress focused heavily on access, the next 40 should focus more deliberately on advancement.

What Effective Mentorship Looks Like in Practice

Mentorship happens in the details. A senior lawyer does not just assign a deposition. She takes 15 minutes to explain the themes that will matter most. She does not simply mark up a brief. She explains why the opening loses force or why the judge will want the conclusion sooner. She does not just invite an associate to a client meeting. She debriefs afterward and explains what changed in the room and why. These moments teach judgment, not just tasks.

In the first years of practice, the gap between law school and actual lawyering can feel enormous. A new lawyer may know how to research an issue or draft a motion, but not how to manage a difficult client, navigate firm dynamics, or gauge whether a piece of work is merely competent or truly ready. A good mentor closes those gaps. She offers practical guidance, candid feedback, and context that law school cannot provide.

A good mentor does more than encourage. She is both an excellent lawyer and a capable teacher. She gives honest assessments, explains strategy, and creates opportunities for a less experienced lawyer to understand how legal practice actually works. She does not simply assign a task. She explains why it matters, how it fits into the broader representation, and what separates an adequate performance from an excellent one.

That mentorship often appears in ordinary moments. A senior lawyer invites a junior lawyer to a meeting or includes her on client emails because she understands the value of modeling excellent lawyering. A supervisor returns a draft with edits and explains the rationale behind them. A partner gives an associate a meaningful role in a hearing and creates space for her to handle it. A senior associate shares the practical insight that makes a difficult working relationship manageable. None of these moments are dramatic on their own, but together they shape judgment, confidence, and professional identity.

Effective mentorship also requires trust. Lawyers do not develop through observation alone. They develop when someone gives them meaningful responsibility and allows them to grow into it. That does not mean abandoning quality or exposing a younger lawyer to unreasonable risk. It means recognizing that passing the bar sets the floor, not the ceiling, for a new lawyer’s potential. The best mentors build confidence and judgment rather than fear or dependence.

Good mentorship also changes over time. A first-year associate may need specific instruction about communication, deadlines, and basic professional judgment. A midcareer lawyer may need help deepening client relationships, refining executive presence, or moving from strong technical work into leadership. Even senior lawyers benefit from mentorship as they take on management, business development, or broader institutional responsibilities. Professional development is not confined to the first few years of practice.

Associates also benefit from mentorship outside the direct reporting structure. A junior lawyer often needs an objective sounding board when navigating firm dynamics, professional uncertainty, or career decisions. For that reason, mentorship outside one’s organization can be just as valuable as mentorship within it. A trusted mentor who can identify blind spots and offer candid guidance with a lawyer’s long-term interests in mind provides a different but equally important form of support.

For women lawyers in particular, effective mentorship may also include candor about the profession itself. A mentor can name realities that are often left unspoken, including questions of credibility, visibility, leadership, and the practical pathways by which lawyers move from competence to influence. Those conversations can accelerate growth in ways formal training rarely does.

Why Sponsorship Is Different

Mentorship and sponsorship are closely related, but they are not the same. Both matter, but they do different work.

A mentor helps a lawyer develop. A sponsor helps a lawyer advance.

A mentor teaches. She gives feedback, explains strategy, helps a younger lawyer develop judgment, and often helps decode firm culture, courtroom culture, or the unwritten rules of the profession. A sponsor does something more concrete with her capital. She puts the younger lawyer in the room, advocates for her, recommends her for the visible assignment, pushes her name forward for leadership, and lends credibility when it matters.

The distinction matters because a lawyer may have excellent mentors and still stall if no one is actively advocating for her advancement. That is especially true in environments where the most meaningful opportunities do not arrive through formal postings or neutral distribution. They flow through relationships, trust, and visibility. A lawyer may receive guidance without receiving access. She may be told she is doing well, but never be given the assignments, introductions, or institutional backing that would allow others to see it.

Skill and hard work are essential, but careers are also shaped by access to experience, networks, and institutional confidence. Sponsorship helps translate talent into trajectory.

In practice, sponsorship can take many forms. It may mean inviting a younger lawyer to a pitch meeting or client call. It may mean asking her to coauthor an article or present on a webinar. It may mean making her the client point person on a matter, advocating for her to receive the stretch assignment that will attract real notice, or encouraging her to pursue a role before she believes she is ready. In a larger firm, sponsorship may involve client exposure, leadership opportunities, or business development access. In a smaller firm, government office, or solo setting, it may take the form of referrals, courtroom opportunities, bar appointments, or introductions to professional networks. The form varies. The function does not. Sponsorship opens doors that merit alone does not always open on its own.

Sponsorship is not charity. It is a professional judgment. The younger lawyer must make herself someone worth sponsoring by delivering strong work, being prepared, and becoming a trusted extension of the sponsor’s judgment. A sponsor is not looking for perfection. She is looking for readiness, reliability, and the ability to grow into a larger role.

Because sponsorship requires a more senior lawyer to share influence and accept some risk, it is often less common than mentorship. But it is often the factor that changes a career. For a profession serious about advancement, that distinction deserves attention.

The Moments That Change a Career

Careers rarely unfold in neat timelines. A lawyer steps away for family responsibilities and returns to find her peers have moved ahead. Another loses a position or watches a practice group dissolve and ends up building something better elsewhere. A third spends years doing excellent work in relative obscurity, then receives one visible opportunity that changes everything. The moments that define careers are rarely the ones anyone plans for.

Career shaping moments often look ordinary. A senior lawyer invites a younger attorney to shadow a mediation. A partner gives honest feedback on a brief that materially improves a lawyer’s writing. A colleague refers a client that becomes a lasting relationship. Small moments can carry enormous consequences. Other moments arrive less gently. A professional pause changes momentum. A workplace proves not to have room for a lawyer or her practice. A path that once seemed stable comes to an end.

These moments matter because law remains an apprenticeship profession. Lawyers learn from experience, but they also learn from being seen. They grow when someone notices promise and responds with challenge, trust, and opportunity. They also grow when circumstances force them to reimagine success and build something new.

For many women lawyers, career development has never occurred in a vacuum. It has always been shaped by caregiving, family responsibilities, and the reality that professional identity and personal identity cannot be cleanly separated. The profession has come a long way in recognizing that truth, but not far enough. Too often, commitment is still measured by uninterrupted visibility rather than resilience, judgment, and long-term contribution.

The same is true of professional setbacks. Not making partner, losing a position, or watching a promised opportunity go elsewhere can feel like failure in the moment. In hindsight, those moments may prove to be turning points. Many successful women lawyers can identify a setback that forced them to build something on their own terms, move into a better professional fit, or claim a different kind of authority. A good mentor helps a lawyer see that possibility while she is still in the middle of the disruption.

That is why mentorship matters so much. The most meaningful mentors do not simply encourage lawyers when things are going according to plan. They help them interpret the moments when they are not. They remind a lawyer that being underestimated, interrupted, sidelined, or required to begin again does not mean the story is over. Sometimes it means the real story is just beginning.

This is especially true early in practice, when confidence and belonging are fragile. A junior lawyer often remembers very clearly the first time someone trusted her with meaningful responsibility. That trust sends a message. It says she is not merely helping from the sidelines. She is becoming someone others rely on. But career shaping moments do not end with early practice. Midcareer and senior lawyers also benefit from sponsorship when a colleague advocates for a leadership role, a client relationship, or a broader platform within the profession. Advancement at those stages may turn less on basic competence and more on whether someone with influence is willing to say she is ready.

Over the last 40 years, women lawyers have expanded what leadership in this profession looks like. That progress is real and worth celebrating. But one enduring challenge is that women are often expected to convert adversity into legitimacy, to prove that the setback made them stronger, the detour made them wiser, or the exclusion made them more entrepreneurial. There is truth in that, but there is also cost. The profession can celebrate resilience without romanticizing the barriers that made such resilience necessary.

A career is not defined only by what happens when doors open. It is also defined by what a lawyer does when they close, and by who helps her find the next one.

Mentorship Beyond the Office

Some of the most important mentoring relationships in a lawyer’s career are built outside the office.

Not every lawyer begins in a workplace with a strong mentoring culture or clear development paths. Many lawyers, especially in Idaho, build their careers in smaller offices, government settings, or practices where day-to-day demands leave little room for intentional mentorship. For women lawyers in particular, growth often depends on building relationships beyond a firm’s organizational chart. Mentorship does not become less meaningful because it happens outside formal structures. Often, it becomes more durable and more influential.

Some of the most meaningful professional development comes from more senior attorneys who make a deliberate choice to include newer lawyers. An invitation to attend an event, meet a client, join a bar function, or simply be present in a room that might otherwise remain closed can make a lasting difference. Those invitations communicate trust, create visibility, and allow a younger lawyer to observe how experienced attorneys build relationships and carry themselves in professional settings.

This kind of mentorship often develops through bar associations, volunteer work, and community involvement. State and local bar sections, our state bar’s Idaho Academy of Leadership of Lawyers, Inns of Court, nonprofit boards, interest groups like Idaho Women Lawyers, continuing legal education programs, alumni networks, and community organizations create opportunities to work alongside lawyers from other offices, practice areas, and generations. Relationships that begin through a committee meeting or volunteer project can grow into something much more significant: a trusted source of advice, a future sponsor, or a colleague who opens a door at the right time.

Outside mentorship also allows younger lawyers to be seen in a fuller way. A case file may show that someone is hardworking, but service outside the office can reveal initiative, judgment, reliability, and leadership. Those experiences can lead to introductions, referrals, opportunities for visibility, and lasting professional relationships.

For women lawyers building families while building careers, these examples matter in another way as well. It matters to see lawyers who are both excellent practitioners and whole people. Watching more experienced attorneys navigate professional demands alongside family responsibilities, community commitments, and personal boundaries can make the profession feel more sustainable. It offers a model of a long and healthy legal career, rather than one defined only by endurance.

This broader understanding of mentorship is especially important in Idaho’s legal community. In a bar that is both connected and geographically diverse, relationships across firms and practice settings can have lasting influence. If the profession is serious about advancement over the next 40 years, mentorship must be intentional, expansive, and holistic. More experienced attorneys must do more than offer advice. They must include newer lawyers in the spaces and opportunities where professional growth actually happens.

The Next 40 Years

As Idaho Women Lawyers reflects on 40 years of progress, it is worth recognizing both what has changed and what still matters. Women have earned visibility, leadership, and influence throughout the profession. But progress should not be measured by entry alone. It should also be measured by whether lawyers are being developed, trusted, advocated for, and invited to lead.

Mentorship and sponsorship are not optional niceties. They are forms of professional leadership. They improve retention. They strengthen institutions. They improve service to clients. They help convert individual promise into durable professional advancement.

40 years of progress means women lawyers are no longer fighting for entry. But advancement still requires intention. It depends on whether experienced lawyers are willing to teach, include, advocate, and open doors. Progress becomes durable when the next generation is developed not as a favor, but as a professional responsibility.

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