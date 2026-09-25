Littler Lounge: Pay Equity In The Age Of Transparency (Podcast)

Compensation used to be whispered about. Now it is posted in job ads, discussed by employees, scrutinized by regulators, and increasingly treated as part of an employer’s brand. So where does that leave employers trying to understand whether their pay practices are both fair and defensible?

Claire Deason and Nicole LeFave are joined by Jennifer Znosko of Littler’s Pay Equity Assessment Team for a Lounge conversation about the data, legal judgment, and practical realities behind pay equity audits. Jen explains why compensation data rarely tells the whole story on its own, why state pay equity laws behave like “snowflakes,” and how a practical audit can start with the data an employer already has. The conversation also moves beyond the numbers to the bigger transparency moment: salary range posting laws, changing cultural expectations around pay information, and the careful line employers must walk when they want to speak confidently about their pay practices without compromising privilege.

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