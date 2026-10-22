California Bars Public Works Contractors From Defending Themselves With Records Withheld From The Labor Commissioner

At a Glance

Beginning January 1, 2027, a public works contractor or subcontractor may be barred from defending itself with payroll, time, or employment records that it did not timely produce in response to a duly served written request from the labor commissioner.

The new law effectively moves a critical part of hearing preparation into the investigation stage. A contractor’s initial response to a records request may determine what evidence it later has available to challenge a civil wage and penalty assessment.

On August 27, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1316 (SB 1316), adding section 1742.05 to the California Labor Code. Effective January 1, 2027, the new section creates a potentially case-dispositive consequence for public works contractors and subcontractors that do not timely produce requested payroll, time, and employment records: They may be unable to introduce, use, rely on, or use the withheld records to dispute penalties or for impeachment at the administrative hearing or a later writ proceeding.

The statute is short, but its practical effect is significant. Contractors have historically faced penalties, withholding, and subpoena enforcement for record-production failures. SB 1316 adds a separate evidentiary consequence. Records omitted during the investigation may be unavailable after issuance of an assessment, when the contractor needs them to contest the labor commissioner’s calculations, to support worker classifications, or to rebut testimony.

SB 1316 also amends Labor Code sections 98.2 and 1174.1. Those amendments address renewal of certain labor commissioner liens and expand a similar evidence-preclusion rule outside the public works context.

What Section 1742.05 Does

Section 1742.05 does not require production of every document that may be relevant to an investigation. The evidence bar applies when all of the following conditions are present:

The request comes from the labor commissioner, rather than an awarding body, labor compliance program, or other third party;

The request is written and duly served;

The request seeks payroll, time, or employment records that the contractor or subcontractor is legally required to maintain at the place of employment or at a central location in California; and

The contractor or subcontractor does not produce the records within the time stated in the request, and no statutory exception applies.

Which Records Are Covered?

The statute identifies a nonexclusive set of covered records tied to existing recordkeeping duties, including:

Payroll and time records maintained under Labor Code section 1174 and Industrial Welfare Commission Wage Order 16;

Certified payroll records under Labor Code section 1776;

Monthly skilled and trained workforce reports under Public Contract Code section 2602;

Apprenticeship contract-award notices and dispatch requests under title 8, California Code of Regulations, sections 229, 230, and 230.1; and

Payroll records under title 8, section 16000, including timecards, canceled checks, cash receipts, trust fund forms, and other records showing work assignments, classifications, and wage disbursements.

The statute is not a general discovery rule. To trigger preclusion, the material must be a payroll, time, or employment record that the contractor was required to maintain. Project correspondence, legal advice, and purely operational materials do not become covered records merely because they may be relevant to the investigation.

Deadlines, Extensions, and Limited Exceptions

A records request ordinarily must provide at least 10 days for the employer to respond. The labor commissioner may set a shorter period only after determining that a shorter deadline is necessary to complete the investigation, and the written request must state that necessity.

The available relief is limited and deadline-driven:

Automatic 15-day extension . A contractor that timely responds in good faith stating that it needs additional time to gather the requested records is entitled to an automatic 15-day extension. This extension does not apply, however, to certified payroll requests under Labor Code section 1776.

. A contractor that timely responds in good faith stating that it needs additional time to gather the requested records is entitled to an automatic 15-day extension. This extension does not apply, however, to certified payroll requests under Labor Code section 1776. Clerical-error cure . If the request allowed at least 10 days, a late production may be excused when the delay resulted from an “inadvertent error,” defined as a clerical mistake, and the records are produced no later than 20 days after the original due date.

. If the request allowed at least 10 days, a late production may be excused when the delay resulted from an “inadvertent error,” defined as a clerical mistake, and the records are produced no later than 20 days after the original due date. Reasonable extension request . The labor commissioner must consider a reasonable request for additional time and may take into account the location and volume of the records. Any extension remains subject to the separate statutory deadline for certified payroll records under section 1776.

. The labor commissioner must consider a reasonable request for additional time and may take into account the location and volume of the records. Any extension remains subject to the separate statutory deadline for certified payroll records under section 1776. Discretionary admission of late records . Late-produced records may be admitted if the labor commissioner finds timely cooperation, or substantial and good-faith compliance efforts, including later discovery of the records.

. Late-produced records may be admitted if the labor commissioner finds timely cooperation, or substantial and good-faith compliance efforts, including later discovery of the records. Preassessment court challenge. The evidence bar does not apply if the contractor challenges the request in court before the civil wage and penalty assessment issues and obtains a ruling that production is not required.

The statute contains no express exception based on lack of prejudice, substantial justification, or the importance of the excluded evidence. Contractors therefore should not assume that a strong merits defense will excuse incomplete production.

Why the New Rule Matters

The preclusion rule applies at a hearing under Labor Code section 1742 and in a later writ of mandate proceeding. It reaches more than formal admission of the record as an exhibit. A contractor may not use or rely on a covered record “in any other way,” including to impeach a witness. Depending on how the statute is applied, the bar may prevent counsel from using an excluded record to establish a foundation, test the labor commissioner’s calculations, refresh recollection, challenge testimony, or support an alternative account of the work performed.

The practical consequence is straightforward: The investigation record may circumscribe the evidentiary record for the defense. A contractor that waits until after an assessment to conduct full records collection may discover otherwise helpful evidence that it can no longer use.

Important Questions Remain

The Department of Industrial Relations has not yet issued guidance specific to section 1742.05. Among the issues likely to require administrative or judicial interpretation are:

What constitutes due service, especially for corporations, joint ventures, and represented parties;

Whether the statute applies to a request served before January 1, 2027, if the assessment or hearing occurs after that date;

Which decision-maker determines whether late-produced records satisfy the statutory standards for admission;

What evidence establishes substantial compliance, cooperation, and good faith; and

Whether the bar reaches testimony, summaries, or calculations derived from an excluded record, or only the record itself.

Practical Steps for Public Works Contractors

Before January 1, 2027, public works contractors and subcontractors should consider strengthening their response protocols in the following areas:

Centralize intake . Designate recipients for labor commissioner communications and require immediate routing to legal, payroll, and project-compliance personnel.

. Designate recipients for labor commissioner communications and require immediate routing to legal, payroll, and project-compliance personnel. Preserve records immediately . Upon receipt of a request, suspend routine deletion of potentially responsive payroll, timekeeping, apprenticeship, benefit-contribution, and workforce records for the relevant project, workers, and pay periods.

. Upon receipt of a request, suspend routine deletion of potentially responsive payroll, timekeeping, apprenticeship, benefit-contribution, and workforce records for the relevant project, workers, and pay periods. Calendar every deadline separately . Track the service date, production deadline, automatic-extension deadline, 20-day clerical-error cure period, and any independent section 1776 deadline.

. Track the service date, production deadline, automatic-extension deadline, 20-day clerical-error cure period, and any independent section 1776 deadline. Map the request to source records and custodians . Do not limit collection to certified payroll. Identify source timecards, wage-payment records, trust fund support, apprenticeship records, dispatch requests, and workforce reports.

. Do not limit collection to certified payroll. Identify source timecards, wage-payment records, trust fund support, apprenticeship records, dispatch requests, and workforce reports. Respond before the deadline . Produce available records, identify any gaps, document collection efforts, and submit a timely extension request supported by concrete facts about volume, location, systems, and custodians.

. Produce available records, identify any gaps, document collection efforts, and submit a timely extension request supported by concrete facts about volume, location, systems, and custodians. Create a defensible production record . Retain the request, proof of service, search documentation, a production index, transmittal communications, delivery confirmation, extension correspondence, and an exact copy of the production.

. Retain the request, proof of service, search documentation, a production index, transmittal communications, delivery confirmation, extension correspondence, and an exact copy of the production. Supplement promptly and evaluate objections early. Later-discovered records should be produced without delay. Any court challenge to the request must be pursued and resolved before the assessment issues.

Bottom Line

SB 1316 does not expand the records public works contractors must maintain, but it materially raises the stakes when responding to a labor commissioner request. Beginning January 1, 2027, incomplete or late production may restrict the evidence available to contest a civil wage and penalty assessment. Contractors should treat each request as the beginning of the defense, not a preliminary administrative step, and should build their production process around early preservation, documented collection, and strict deadline control.