ARTICLE
22 October 2026

Maryland’s Ban On Mandatory Employer Meetings: Notice Deadline Looms

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Maryland employers must comply with new posting requirements under the Worker Freedom Act, which prohibits penalizing employees who decline attendance at employer-sponsored meetings on religious or political matters. The Maryland Department of Labor has released official notices in English and Spanish that must be displayed prominently in workplaces and provided to new hires starting November 1, 2026.
United States Maryland Employment and HR
Kathleen A. McGinley and Ashley Woozley

Takeaways

  • Covered employers must post Maryland’s Worker Freedom Act notice, now available in English and Spanish, beginning 11.01.26.
  • Covered employers must also provide the notice to each new employee upon hire.

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Article

The Maryland Department of Labor has issued the required Maryland Worker Freedom Act notice in English and Spanish.

The Act generally prohibits employers from penalizing employees and applicants who decline employer-sponsored meetings conveying the employer’s views on religious or political matters, including union membership. (For more on the Act, including how it differs from similar laws in other states, see our article, Maryland: Mandatory Employer Meetings Banned Beginning Oct. 2026.)

The Department’s website states that, beginning Nov. 1, 2026, covered employers must:

  • Physically post the notice where employee notices are customarily posted or another location where all employees can easily see it. The posted copy must be at least 8½ x 11 inches.
     
  • Provide the notice to each new employee at hire. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Kathleen A. McGinley
Kathleen A. McGinley
Photo of Ashley Woozley
Ashley Woozley
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