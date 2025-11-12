ARTICLE
12 November 2025

Determining Work Authorization For Employees On TPS And Humanitarian Parole – Updated November 7, 2025

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
The Trump administration has enacted significant policy changes impacting individuals authorized to work under various immigration programs...
United States Employment and HR
Jorge R. Lopez and Tasneem Zaman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Trump administration has enacted significant policy changes impacting individuals authorized to work under various immigration programs, including Temporary Protected Status (TPS), humanitarian parole, and the CHNV programs. We created a chart intended to assist employers in determining the work authorization status of employees who have presented an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under one of these programs.

This chart has been updated to note developments concerning South Sudan.

Several federal lawsuits are currently pending across the United States, challenging the government's decision to terminate these programs. As a result, the information provided here is subject to change based on the outcomes of these legal proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jorge R. Lopez
Jorge R. Lopez
Photo of Tasneem Zaman
Tasneem Zaman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More