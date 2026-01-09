Determining Work Authorization For Employees On TPS And Humanitarian Parole – Updated January 7, 2026

The Trump administration has enacted significant policy changes impacting individuals authorized to work under various immigration programs, including Temporary Protected Status (TPS), humanitarian parole, and the CHNV programs. We created a chart intended to assist employers in determining the work authorization status of employees who have presented an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under one of these programs.

This chart has been updated to note developments concerning Afghanistan, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Honduras, Lebanon, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, Syria, and Ukraine.

It should be noted that the status of the various TPS and Parole programs are fluid pending several federal lawsuits across the United States challenging the government's decision to terminate these programs. As a result, the information provided here is subject to change based on the outcomes of these legal proceedings.

