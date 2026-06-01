Meet 2026 Summer Associate Greyson Colclough

Throughout the summer, they’ll build invaluable skills, from drafting documents to supporting active litigation and transactional matters, that will serve them well for years to come.

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Ward and Smith’s 2026 Summer Associate Program is underway, with seven standout law students working side-by-side with our attorneys and getting a true feel for life at a full-service firm.

Throughout the summer, they’ll build invaluable skills, from drafting documents to supporting active litigation and transactional matters, that will serve them well for years to come. And, of course, we’re spotlighting each of them in our “Meet the Summer Associate” series.

One familiar face is back this year. Greyson Colclough returns as a 2L after participating in last year’s program as a 1L — say hello again:

Hometown: Clayton, NC

School Wake Forest University School of Law, 2L

Now that you’ve completed your 1L year, what surprised you most about law school?

What has surprised me the most is that the saying “law school gets better” is true. I feel that since I’ve been in my 2L year, doing the work, understanding caselaw, and applying it have become easier, as has legal writing.

What’s the most interesting case, topic, or class you’ve studied in your 2L year?

The most interesting class I’ve studied this year is evidence.

What did you take away from your first summer at Ward and Smith that you’ve carried into your 2L year?

Something I have taken away from my first summer at Ward and Smith and carried into my 2L year is the idea that “you’re not alone.” The people around you, whether other attorneys, law students, or staff, are always there to help if you need it.

What’s something you’ve gotten into recently — a hobby, show, book, or new obsession?

I have recently gotten into the documentary series “F1: Drive to Survive” on Netflix. F1 is quickly becoming one of my favorite sports, and it is really intriguing to learn more about the teams and drivers.

What does a perfect weekend look like for you?

A perfect weekend starts with a slow morning and a cup of coffee, followed by some schoolwork, and then hanging out with friends.

If you could have dinner with any person, living or dead, who would it be and why?

I would choose President Abraham Lincoln. I feel that he presided over America at a pivotal time in our nation’s history, and it would be incredible to pick his mind about his thought process during the Civil War.

What’s the best meal you’ve had in North Carolina, and where was it?

Sweet noodles from May Way Dumplings in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

What’s a skill — professional or personal — you’ve been working on developing this past year?

For professional and personal reasons, I have been working on developing my public speaking skills. I feel that public speaking is an important skill, no matter what you do, so I have been trying to improve at it.

If you weren’t going into law, what career path do you think you’d be on?

I love creative writing, so I would probably be a journalist.

What’s a podcast, documentary, or book you’ve recommended to someone recently?

I would recommend the book Simple Justice: The History of Brown v. Board of Education and Black America’s Struggle for Equality.

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