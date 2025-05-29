ARTICLE
29 May 2025

NLRB Stalemate Continues: Supreme Court Keeps Wilcox Sidelined For Now

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
On May 22, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision granting President Trump's emergency application to stay D.C. Circuit Court...
United States Employment and HR
Joshua S. Fox,Michael Lebowich, and Shanice Z. Smith-Banks
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On May 22, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision granting President Trump's emergency application to stay D.C. Circuit Court orders that reinstated National Labor Relations Board ("NLRB" or the "Board") member Gwynne A. Wilcox and Merit Systems Protection Board ("MSPB") member Cathy A. Harris. This stay will remain in effect while the D.C. Circuit Court continues to review whether their removals were lawful.

Earlier this year (as previously reported), Trump's controversial firing of Wilcox sparked legal battles. Wilcox sued, arguing that her dismissal violated federal law that only permits removal of Board members for "neglect of duty or malfeasance." The D.C. Circuit Court reinstated Wilcox, restoring the Board to a quorum of at least three members. However, on April 9, 2025, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked her return, foreshadowing its latest decision.

The Supreme Court's ruling underscores the President's power to remove executive officials at will, drawing a sharp distinction between independent federal agencies and the Federal Reserve. While the Court allowed Trump to remove officials from the NLRB and MSPB, it made clear that this authority does not extend to the Federal Reserve, which it described as a "uniquely structured, quasi-private entity" warranting special independence.

In a forceful dissent, Justice Kagan – joined by Justices Sotomayor and Jackson – argued that the ruling undermines the long-standing precedent set by Humphrey's Executor v. United States, 295 U.S. 602 (1935), which protected members of bipartisan, expert-led agencies like the NLRB from at-will dismissal by the President.

The Supreme Court's decision on Wilcox's reinstatement highlights the shifting balance of power between the executive branch and independent agencies. The D.C. Circuit will weigh the merits of the legality of these removals, with a forthcoming appeal to the Supreme Court likely to follow. The outcome could reshape the legal framework governing administrative agencies for years to come. For now, the NLRB remains without a quorum, which will continue to logjam federal labor law proceedings until a third NLRB member is appointed and confirmed.

View original.

NLRB Stalemate Continues: Supreme Court Keeps Wilcox Sidelined For Now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joshua S. Fox
Joshua S. Fox
Photo of Michael Lebowich
Michael Lebowich
Photo of Shanice Z. Smith-Banks
Shanice Z. Smith-Banks
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More