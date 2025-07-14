Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration To Continue Plans To Reduce Federal Workforce

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

On July 8, 2025, the Supreme Court of the United States granted the Trump administration's request to stay a lower-court judge's order blocking President Donald Trump's plan to reduce and restructure the federal workforce, including proposed massive cuts to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and other federal agencies regulating employers. The ruling comes amid a series of legal challenges to the Trump administration's actions to reshape federal policy and the federal government.

Quick Hits

The Supreme Court lifted a lower court's order that had blocked President Trump's executive order directing large-scale reductions in force across federal agencies.

The ruling temporarily allows the Trump administration to continue its efforts to reorganize the federal workforce under the Department of Government Efficiency initiative while merits-based legal challenges to the planned reductions are pending.

The justices stayed a May 22, 2025, preliminary injunction issued by a judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that had blocked enforcement of President Trump's Executive Order (EO) 14210 (a directive ordering federal agencies to initiate large-scale reductions in force) and a joint memorandum by the Office of Management and Budget and the Office of Personnel Management with instructions on implementing the EO.

"Because the Government is likely to succeed on its argument that the Executive Order and Memorandum are lawful—and because the other factors bearing on whether to grant a stay are satisfied— we grant the application," the justices stated in an unsigned order. "We express no view on the legality of any Agency RIF and Reorganization Plan produced or approved pursuant to the Executive Order and Memorandum."

The ruling comes in a legal challenge filed by a group of labor unions, nonprofit organizations, and local governments in American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO v. Trump, a case alleging that President Trump's RIFs are an unconstitutional exercise of presidential authority and a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. On May 30, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied the Trump administration's request to stay the preliminary injunction, and on June 2, 2025, the administration asked the Supreme Court for a stay.

The Supreme Court stated that the stay would remain in effect "pending" the appeal to the Ninth Circuit and "disposition of a petition for a writ of certiorari, if such a writ is timely sought." The stay will terminate automatically if certiorari is denied or when the Supreme Court issues a final judgment.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a short concurrence in which she noted that EO 14210 directed the RIF plans to be "consistent with applicable law." She stated that since the plans themselves were not yet before the Court, the Court had "no occasion to consider whether they can and will be carried out consistent with the constraints of law." Justice Sotomayor joined in the Court's stay because it left the determination of the RIF plans' lawfulness to the district court "to consider ... in the first instance."

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the grant of the application for stay and criticized the Court for "greenlighting" the president's actions on an emergency-stay basis. She wrote that the preliminary injunction was a "temporary, practical, harm-reducing preservation of the status quo."

EO 14210, signed on February 11, 2025, outlines President Trump's "'Department of Government Efficiency' Workforce Optimization Initiative," which aims to "eliminat[e] waste, bloat, and insularity" in the federal government. Specifically, the EO directs agencies to "promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force (RIFs), consistent with applicable law, and to separate from Federal service temporary employees and reemployed annuitants working in areas that will likely be subject to the RIFs."

Next Steps

The ruling allows the Trump administration to proceed with its plans to reduce and reorganize the federal workforce for the time being. However, the lawfulness of specific agency RIF plans remains at issue.

