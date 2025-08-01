ARTICLE
1 August 2025

Louisiana Modifies Employer's Deadline And Method To File Separation Notices

LL
Under Louisiana's newly amended unemployment compensation law, effective August 1, 2025, employers now have ten days after an employee's separation...
United States Louisiana Employment and HR
Thomas J. "Tommy" McGoey, II and Ellen George
Under Louisiana's newly amended unemployment compensation law, effective August 1, 2025, employers now have ten days after an employee's separation from employment to send a separation notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Previously, employers had only three days to do so. The new law also provides that Notices of Separation must be filed electronically with the Workforce Commission, but may be provided to employees by other methods, including mail, hand delivery, or email.

Authors
Photo of Thomas J. "Tommy" McGoey, II
Thomas J. "Tommy" McGoey, II
Photo of Ellen George
Ellen George
