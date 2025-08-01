Louisiana Modifies Employer's Deadline And Method To File Separation Notices

Liskow is a full-service law firm providing regulatory advice, transactional counsel, and handling high-stakes litigation for regional and national companies. Liskow lawyers are strategically located across the gulf coast region and serve clients in the energy, environmental, and maritime sectors, as well as local and regional businesses in virtually all industries.
Under Louisiana's newly amended unemployment compensation
law, effective August 1, 2025, employers now have ten days after an
employee's separation from employment to send a separation
notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Previously, employers
had only three days to do so. The new law also provides that
Notices of Separation must be filed electronically with the
Workforce Commission, but may be provided to employees by other
methods, including mail, hand delivery, or email.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.