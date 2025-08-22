End Of Missouri's Mandatory Paid Sick Leave Is Quickly Approaching

As of August 28, 2025, paid sick leave will no longer be required in Missouri. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed House Bill 567, officially repealing Missouri's voter-enacted paid sick leave law.

Under Missouri's short-lived paid sick leave law, beginning May 1, 2025, employers were required to provide employees with one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked and to allow employees to use accrued leave for qualifying reasons. Those obligations will end when the repeal is effective on August 28, 2025.

Employers who modified prior paid leave policies or created new paid leave policies due to the passage of the paid sick leave law should consider whether they want to continue providing paid sick leave benefits, revert back to their prior policy, or something in between. Employers should carefully consider how to communicate any policy changes to their employees and how to handle any accrued but unused paid sick leave benefits on and after August 28.

