State PBM Laws: A Complicated Landscape For Self-Funded Health Plans To Navigate

Understanding state PBM laws is essential for designing self-funded plans that maintain high-quality benefits and employee satisfaction.

Recent court rulings highlight the need for flexibility in plan design, ensuring employees continue to access pharmacies and programs that support their health.

Proactively managing PBM contracts and monitoring state regulations helps employers deliver consistent, effective, and compliant wellness and benefits programs.

States have taken a variety of legislative approaches in response to rising prescription drug prices, including regulating pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). This article discusses some recent developments in state PBM legislation and related litigation that are complicating the legal landscape for self-funded health plans.



States generally are permitted to regulate fully insured products offered in their state, including requiring certain benefits. However, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended (ERISA), preempts state laws that impermissibly relate to self-funded employer-sponsored health plans that are subject to ERISA.





Nevertheless, some new state laws are drafted to apply to self-funded ERISA plans and may arguably involve restrictions on the design, operation and pricing of the pharmacy benefit programs offered by employers, which are core aspects of self-funded ERISA health plans and traditionally areas where ERISA preemption could apply. This has allowed plan sponsors and other interested parties to challenge these state laws in federal court as preempted by ERISA. But because preemption challenges are ongoing, self-funded ERISA plan sponsors are forced to navigate the uncertainty regarding interpretation and enforcement authority under differing state PBM laws, which include potential penalties for noncompliance.

Portion of Tennessee PBM Law Preempted by ERISA

Recent Tennessee litigation resulted in a promising ERISA preemption outcome when a federal district court granted summary judgment in favor of a self-funded ERISA plan sponsor. The court ruled that portions of Tennessee's Public Chapters 569 and 1070 were preempted to the extent that they attempted to govern self-funded ERISA plans.



These laws, as amended, imposed restrictions that:



Required PBMs to admit any pharmacy willing to accept the PBM's terms into its preferred network. Prohibited PBMs from offering incentives like cost-sharing discounts or providing disincentives such as higher copayments to steer beneficiaries to specific in-network pharmacies.



The court decided the any-willing-provider provision was an impermissible restriction on the pharmacy network because self-funded ERISA plan sponsors must be able to choose how their plans are structured and design their benefits, and network decisions are "a key aspect of plan administration." By removing a self-funded ERISA plan sponsor's ability to choose its network providers, the court held that the regulations imposed requirements to structure benefit plans in a particular way.



Further, the court held that the incentive and disincentive provisions also impermissibly restrict self-funded ERISA plans because they "functionally mandate that ERISA plans charge plan participants the same copays and/or fees" at all network pharmacies, thereby removing all plan discretion in how cost-sharing should be allocated. This decision has been appealed by the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance.

Arkansas Reporting Requirement Not Preempted by ERISA

In contrast, a federal district court recently dismissed a claim that the reporting and dispensing fee requirements under an Arkansas rule should be preempted by ERISA, finding that the rule did not impermissibly relate to self-funded ERISA plans.



Under Arkansas Insurance Department (AID) Rule 128, health benefit plans, including self-funded ERISA plans, must submit certain pharmacy compensation data to AID annually for review by the Arkansas insurance commissioner. If a plan's reimbursement arrangements do not provide "fair and reasonable" compensation to pharmacies, the commissioner may impose an additional dispensing fee on the plan.



The court found that AID Rule 128 did not exclusively act on ERISA plans in such a way that would require preemption because the rule appeared to apply to all health benefit plans, without regard to whether they are subject to ERISA. The court also found that the reporting requirement was permissible under ERISA because it was only incidental to facilitate AID Rule 128's regulation of dispensing fees. Further, the court determined that the dispensing fee requirement was a cost regulation that by its terms may not apply to every plan (or ERISA plan) and did not impermissibly dictate plan design or a particular coverage strategy.



Separately, Arkansas passed legislation that would restrict PBM ownership of retail pharmacies as of January 1, 2026, which could impact retail pharmacy networks and participant access for self-funded ERISA plans, particularly for those plans that utilize a PBM that has affiliated retail pharmacies. In July, a court ordered that this law cannot take effect, but this is being appealed.

Florida Reporting Requirement Enforcement Begins

Pursuant to authority granted under a Florida law that seeks to increase the transparency and accountability of PBMs, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has begun requiring PBMs to submit extensive claims reimbursement data. The scope of the law is broad and would require PBMs to provide data from both fully insured and self-funded ERISA plans that have any covered individual who uses pharmacy services in Florida — even if the plan has only a single prescription filled within the state. Given the apparent broad application and amount of data requested, practitioners and plan sponsors are questioning whether the reporting requirement is applicable to self-funded ERISA plans or whether there is an argument in support of ERISA preemption.

Texas Position that PBM Legislation Not Preempted by ERISA

In February, the Texas attorney general provided an opinion with an ERISA preemption analysis for House Bills 1763 and 1919 — 2021 PBM legislation that included any-willing-provider and anti-steering provisions. While the statutory language of the two bills did not expressly identify or exempt self-funded ERISA plans, the Texas attorney general took the position that if the issue were challenged in court, the bills would not be preempted by ERISA. Despite the attorney general's assertion, House Bills 1763 and 1919 could still face ERISA preemption challenges.

A Dynamic Environment

Given the recent increase in prescription drug legislation and related litigation, state-level PBM reform and its impact on self-funded ERISA plans are continuously evolving. Staying informed on new laws, ERISA preemption challenges and related developments is critical for self-funded ERISA plan sponsors to avoid being caught in a shifting landscape without a map.

