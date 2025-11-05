Policy Week In Review – October 31, 2025

At a Glance The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler's Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI's updates on federal, state, and local matters.

DHS Rule Will Eliminate Automatic Extension of Work Permits

On October 30, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published an interim final rule (IFR) eliminating the automatic extension of expiring employment authorization documents (EADs) for foreign workers. The IFR states that "the purpose of this change is to prioritize the proper vetting and screening of aliens before granting a new period of employment authorization and/or a new EAD." The DHS notes the IFR does not impact the validity of EADs that were automatically extended prior to October 30, 2025, or are otherwise automatically extended by law. This significant policy change will have a disruptive impact on employers in various sectors trying to meet the demands of a competitive workforce. Although the IFR is effective immediately, the regulated community may submit public comments on or before December 1, 2025. For detailed Littler analysis, read here.

Federal Government Shutdown Continues; Pressure Points Build

Today marks 31 days of the federal government shutdown, which is on the trajectory to be the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Both republicans and democrats remain firm in their positions. There are no major breakthroughs in negotiations to reopen the government. The House and Senate are out. Last night, President Trump called on Leader Thune and Senate Republicans to "get rid" of the Senate filibuster rule and reopen the government as a possible means to end the stalemate. Meanwhile, pressure points are building. Safety concerns and flight delays continue to mount given the impacts on TSA and air traffic controllers. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is reporting that the government shutdown could lead to $14 billion in lost GDP. Just as SNAP benefits, which provide food assistance for over 42 million Americans, were set to lapse this weekend, two federal judges ordered the administration to release contingency funds to keep the program funded. When and how the shutdown ends remains an open question.

EEOC Has a Quorum

On Monday, Brittany Panuccio was sworn in as a commissioner to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), giving the EEOC the necessary quorum to make decisions. This will allow the Acting EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas to execute on her agenda to reshape the agency. WPI recently published, "What to Expect Now that the EEOC Has a Quorum."

Senate HELP Committee to Hold Hearing on Registered Apprenticeships

The Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee has noticed a hearing for Wednesday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET titled, "Registered Apprenticeship: Scaling the Workforce for the Future." Hearing witnesses have not yet been announced.

