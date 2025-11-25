Labor & Employment Law Update - Year in Review (Video)

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
Please join our experienced attorneys for an informative and lively discussion on a variety of timely topics, including:
- Federal Legislative and Litigation Round-Up
- NY & NJ Legislative and Litigation Round-Up
- Post-Corporate Acquisition Workforce Transitions
- Non-Competes Post-FTC Initiative and Other Restrictive Covenant Issues
- Reasonable Accommodations and In-Office Requirements
