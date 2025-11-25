ARTICLE
25 November 2025

Labor & Employment Law Update - Year in Review (Video)

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
Please join our experienced attorneys for an informative and lively discussion on a variety of timely topics, including...
United States Employment and HR
Christopher J. Collins,Brian Murphy,Lindsay Colvin Stone
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Compliance topic(s)

1708790.jpg

Please join our experienced attorneys for an informative and lively discussion on a variety of timely topics, including:

  • Federal Legislative and Litigation Round-Up
  • NY & NJ Legislative and Litigation Round-Up
  • Post-Corporate Acquisition Workforce Transitions
  • Non-Competes Post-FTC Initiative and Other Restrictive Covenant Issues
  • Reasonable Accommodations and In-Office Requirements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher J. Collins
Christopher J. Collins
Photo of Brian Murphy
Brian Murphy
Photo of Jonathan Stoler
Jonathan Stoler
Photo of Lindsay Colvin Stone
Lindsay Colvin Stone
Photo of Mikela Sutrina
Mikela Sutrina
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More