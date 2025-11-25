New Illinois Laws Impact Employer Leave And Accommodation Policies

Katharine Weber’s articles from Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
The Illinois legislature enacted a number of measures in 2025 that will impact employers' leave and accommodation policies and practices. Employers should be aware of important changes with regard to military leave, blood and organ donation leave, leave to care for a child in neonatal intensive care, and more. Our Illinois colleagues provide a comprehensive summary of those developments here.
