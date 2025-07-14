Mid-Year Paid Family Medical Leave Update

|
PFML Program
Mid-Year Updates
Colorado
Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI)
- Contributions: Effective January 1, 2026, the
contribution rate will decrease to 0.88% (from 0.9%) of employee
wages up to the U.S. Social Security Wage Base that will be set for
2026.
- State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1,
2025, the SAWW increased to $1,534.94 (from $1,471.34).
- Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly
benefit increased to $1,381.45 (from $1,324.21), effective July 1,
2025 (for both existing claims and new claims beginning on or after
July 1, 2025).
District of Columbia Paid Family Leave
- Maximum Weekly Benefit: Expected increase
effective October 1, 2025, in an amount to be announced (from
$1,153), based on the increase in the minimum wage to $17.95 (from
$17.50) on July 1, 2025.
Maine
Paid Family & Medical Leave (benefits payable for claims
beginning on or after 5/1/2026)
- Contributions: The contribution rate of 1.0%
of employee wages up to the U.S. Social Security Wage Base will
remain effective through 2026.
- State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1,
2025, the SAWW increased to $1,198.84 (from $1,144.67).
- Maximum Weekly Benefit: From May 1, 2026 (the
date benefits become payable) until June 30, 2026 (the date prior
to the next annual increase to the SAWW), the maximum weekly
benefit will be $1,198.84.
Paid
Leave Oregon
- State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 6,
2025, the SAWW increased to $1,363.80 (from $1,307.17).
- Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly
benefit increased to $1,636.56 (from $1,568.60), for new claims
beginning on or after July 6, 2025.
Rhode Island Temporary Disability/ Caregiver
Insurance
- State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1,
2025, the SAWW increased to $1,297.06 (from $1,257.97).
- Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly
benefit increased to $1,103 (from $1,070), or up to $1,489 with
maximum dependency allowances (from $1,444), for new claims
beginning on or after July 1, 2025.
Washington
Paid Family & Medical Leave
- State Average Weekly Wage: Effective January
1, 2026, the SAWW will increase to $1,830 (from $1,714).
- Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly
benefit will increase to $1,647 (from $1,542), for new claims
beginning on or after January 1, 2026.