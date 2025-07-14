ARTICLE
14 July 2025

Mid-Year Paid Family Medical Leave Update

Ellen Donovan McCann and Stephanie Mills-Gallan
It is that time of year again when about half of the state paid family and medical leave (PFML) programs have announced changes to their contribution rates and benefits. A few programs have also announced a new state average weekly wage (SAWW), upon which the maximum weekly PFML benefit calculation is based. Some of the changes are effective now, while others were recently announced with an effective date of January 1, 2026.

Read below to get caught up (for now!) on what has been happening in this ever-changing area of the law.


PFML Program

Mid-Year Updates

Colorado Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI)
  • Contributions: Effective January 1, 2026, the contribution rate will decrease to 0.88% (from 0.9%) of employee wages up to the U.S. Social Security Wage Base that will be set for 2026.
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1, 2025, the SAWW increased to $1,534.94 (from $1,471.34).
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly benefit increased to $1,381.45 (from $1,324.21), effective July 1, 2025 (for both existing claims and new claims beginning on or after July 1, 2025).

District of Columbia Paid Family Leave
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: Expected increase effective October 1, 2025, in an amount to be announced (from $1,153), based on the increase in the minimum wage to $17.95 (from $17.50) on July 1, 2025.

Maine Paid Family & Medical Leave (benefits payable for claims beginning on or after 5/1/2026)
  • Contributions: The contribution rate of 1.0% of employee wages up to the U.S. Social Security Wage Base will remain effective through 2026.
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1, 2025, the SAWW increased to $1,198.84 (from $1,144.67).
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: From May 1, 2026 (the date benefits become payable) until June 30, 2026 (the date prior to the next annual increase to the SAWW), the maximum weekly benefit will be $1,198.84.

Paid Leave Oregon
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 6, 2025, the SAWW increased to $1,363.80 (from $1,307.17).
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly benefit increased to $1,636.56 (from $1,568.60), for new claims beginning on or after July 6, 2025.

Rhode Island Temporary Disability/ Caregiver Insurance
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective July 1, 2025, the SAWW increased to $1,297.06 (from $1,257.97).
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly benefit increased to $1,103 (from $1,070), or up to $1,489 with maximum dependency allowances (from $1,444), for new claims beginning on or after July 1, 2025.

Washington Paid Family & Medical Leave
  • State Average Weekly Wage: Effective January 1, 2026, the SAWW will increase to $1,830 (from $1,714).
  • Maximum Weekly Benefit: The maximum weekly benefit will increase to $1,647 (from $1,542), for new claims beginning on or after January 1, 2026.

