Mid-Year Paid Family Medical Leave Update

It is that time of year again when about half of the state paid family and medical leave (PFML) programs have announced changes to their contribution rates and benefits. A few programs have also announced a new state average weekly wage (SAWW), upon which the maximum weekly PFML benefit calculation is based. Some of the changes are effective now, while others were recently announced with an effective date of January 1, 2026.

Read below to get caught up (for now!) on what has been happening in this ever-changing area of the law.