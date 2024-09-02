Former NBCUniversal Worker Claims Termination Based On HIV Status

James Williams, an animation technician who had worked at Universal Studios Hollywood since 2022, has sued NBCUniversal under California's Fair Employment and Housing Act. Williams claims that after his employer reprimanded him for missing work due to illness, he was fired two days after submitting paperwork for intermittent leave under California's Family Rights Act based on his HIV status. The case is Williams v. NBCUniversal LLC et al., Case Number 24STCV18962, Superior Court for the State of California in the County of Los Angeles.

Due to his HIV status and the medication needed to treat his condition, Williams occasionally missed work due to illness. However, he did his best to work through the various side effects, which included severe headaches, upset stomach, diarrhea, and vomiting. After his supervisor reprimanded him for missing work, Williams divulged his HIV status to his supervisor, who reportedly told him that it should not affect his ability to show up for work on time. His supervisor then gave him a one-day suspension, even though his employer's progressive discipline policy called for him first to receive a verbal or written warning, which he never received. He observed the suspension but still received a "no-call, no-show" note on his company point card for the day of the suspension.

Williams attempted to apply for intermittent leave, but his questions to the company's H.R. department went unanswered. When he finally completed and submitted the paperwork, management fired him for missing work before he could use the approved leave.

In his suit, Williams claims that NBCUniversal retaliated and discriminated against him by firing him only two days after he was granted the right to take intermittent medical leave and only two months after he disclosed his HIV status. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and attorney's fees.

