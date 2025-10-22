Pro Bono Week Podcast – Bridging The Justice Gap

Pro Bono Committee Members Brandon Mita and Steve Biddle speak with Associates Sarah Boxer and Lillian Manning about their experiences tackling the justice gap – the difference between the civil legal needs of low-income Americans and the resources available to meet those needs. Sarah and Lillian share how they partner with local legal aid organizations to provide vital services, from helping unaccompanied minors and survivors of domestic violence to supporting small businesses and nonprofits. The conversation offers practical advice for attorneys looking to get involved.

As part of the annual National Celebration of Pro Bono hosted by the American Bar Association, Littler is proud to highlight the outstanding pro bono efforts of our attorneys and professional staff. Through dedicated service to organizations in their communities, our firm continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to making a meaningful difference.

self

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.