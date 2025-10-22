ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Pro Bono Week Podcast – Bridging The Justice Gap

LM
Littler Mendelson

Contributor

Littler Mendelson logo
With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow
Explore Firm Details
Pro Bono Committee Members Brandon Mita and Steve Biddle speak with Associates Sarah Boxer and Lillian Manning about their experiences tackling the justice gap...
United States Employment and HR
Brandon R. Mita,Steven Biddle,Sarah R. Boxer
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Pro Bono Committee Members Brandon Mita and Steve Biddle speak with Associates Sarah Boxer and Lillian Manning about their experiences tackling the justice gap – the difference between the civil legal needs of low-income Americans and the resources available to meet those needs. Sarah and Lillian share how they partner with local legal aid organizations to provide vital services, from helping unaccompanied minors and survivors of domestic violence to supporting small businesses and nonprofits. The conversation offers practical advice for attorneys looking to get involved.

As part of the annual National Celebration of Pro Bono hosted by the American Bar Association, Littler is proud to highlight the outstanding pro bono efforts of our attorneys and professional staff. Through dedicated service to organizations in their communities, our firm continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to making a meaningful difference.

Listen on SoundCloud | All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brandon R. Mita
Brandon R. Mita
Photo of Steven Biddle
Steven Biddle
Photo of Lillian T. Manning
Lillian T. Manning
Photo of Sarah R. Boxer
Sarah R. Boxer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More