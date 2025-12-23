ARTICLE
23 December 2025

Point Two LE Nation: Workplace Privacy Podcast Series Episode 2 – AI Transcription For Work Meetings And Calls (Podcast)

As artificial intelligence becomes a staple in workplace technology, employers face new challenges around meeting recordings and transcriptions. From automated assistants to AI-generated summaries, these tools promise efficiency, but they also raise complex legal and compliance questions.

In this episode, host Karla Grossenbacher and guest Dave Baffa explore the evolving landscape of using AI transcription in the workplace, focusing on policies for recording and transcribing meetings. They discuss consent requirements, privacy laws, litigation risks, and practical steps employers can take to balance convenience with compliance.

Read the full transcript here.

