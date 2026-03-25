Policy Week In Review – March 20, 2026

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At a Glance The Policy Week in Review, prepared by Littler’s Workplace Policy Institute (WPI), sets forth WPI’s updates on federal legislation, regulations, and congressional activity affecting the workplace.

White House Releases National AI Framework

On March 20, the White House released a national policy framework for artificial intelligence (AI) available at White House National Policy Framework for AI - Legislative Recommendations. The framework is built along seven pillars: (1) AI services and platforms must take measures to protect children, while empowering parents to control their children’s digital environment; (2) AI development should strengthen American communities and small businesses, while ensuring they are protected from harmful impacts; (3) American creators and publishers should be protected from AI outputs that infringe on their protected content without undermining lawful innovation and free expression; (4) the federal government must defend free speech and First Amendment protections and prevent AI systems from silencing or censoring lawful political expression or dissent; (5) the United States should remove barriers to AI innovation and accelerate development of AI applications in all sectors; (6) American workers should benefit from youth development and skills training in AI: and (7) the federal government should adopt a federal policy that preempts “cumbersome” state AI laws. The framework largely calls on Congress to adopt laws advancing these pillars, which given the current political climate, the partisan divide in Congress, and upcoming midterm elections seems unlikely to happen any time soon.

DOL Sends Joint Employer Proposed Rule to OIRA for Review

On March 16, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) received a proposed rule from the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on joint employer status under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Family and Medical Leave Act, and Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act. No further details or insights as to content or a timeline are available at this time. However, pursuant to the Administration’s Spring 2025 Regulatory Agenda, the Department included its intent to consider a notice of proposed rulemaking “to adopt regulations that would guide WHD’s enforcement of FLSA joint employer liability, and help promote greater uniformity among court decisions nationwide.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) Releases Draft AI Framework

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) released, on March 18, a draft legislative proposal, titled “TRUMP AMERICA Act,” which would create an AI national standard and preempt a patchwork of state AI laws. Additionally, the proposal incorporates legislation Senator Blackburn previously introduced to protect children from harm and creators from digital replicas related to the use of AI. Read here for a section-by-section summary of the draft proposal.

DOL Launches Data Visualization Tool for Union Reporting

In an effort to provide union members with a simplified way to see how their union dues are spent, the Department of Labor’s Office of Labor-Management Standards announced the launch of a data visualization tool which takes often dense information reported by unions on the Form LM-2 and presents it in an easier way to understand.

OSHA Launches Initiative to Help Industry Meet Workplace Safety Requirements

On March 18, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the launch of a new initiative, titled OSHA CARES, to help businesses comply with federal workplace safety and health requirements.

Senate HELP Committee to Hold Hearing on Student-Athletes

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold a hearing next week on Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 a.m. ET titled “Don’t Fumble Their Future: Positioning Student-Athletes for Success in School and Beyond.” The hearing will focus on whether student-athletes should be designated as employees and Title IX considerations.

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