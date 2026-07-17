Federal Court Allows Sex And Disability Discrimination Claims To Proceed Against Oracle

A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that former employee Dana Rivkind’s sex and disability discrimination claims can proceed against technology company Oracle America Inc. However, the judge granted Oracle’s motion to dismiss with prejudice the former employee’s hostile work environment claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, a retaliation claim, and a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress. The case is Rivkind v. Oracle America, Inc., No. 2:25-cv-00172 (E.D. Pa.).

Oracle terminated Rivkind on November 15, 2023, as part of an alleged reduction in force. In May 2022, Rivkind raised certain ethical and security concerns about a Metaverse project to which she had contributed. After pointing out those concerns, Rivkind claims that she experienced various adverse actions, which ranged from calling for a police welfare check to subjecting her to repeated medical and psychological evaluations, even though she had been medically cleared to return to work following a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis. Oracle allegedly also isolated Rivkind, reassigned her duties, and excluded her from meetings. Rivkind characterizes her termination as pretextual because Oracle continued recruiting for that position after the alleged reduction in force.

On the Title VII claim, the court found that Rivkind had met the requirement to survive a motion to dismiss. More specifically, the court ruled that Rivkind had adequately alleged that she is a member of a protected class, was qualified for her position, and had suffered adverse employment actions that indicated a reasonable inference of sex discrimination.

On the ADA claim, the court made similar findings. The court found that Rivkind had sufficiently established that PTSD disabled her, she was qualified to perform her job with or without accommodation, and Oracle took adverse actions against her based on her disability. As a result, the allegations in the complaint regarding disability discrimination were sufficient to overcome Oracle’s motion to dismiss.

On the other hand, the court dismissed Rivkind’s hostile work environment claim for failure to sufficiently allege severe or pervasive harassment based on sex, as the allegedly negative comments and conduct did not specifically relate to her gender. In particular, the court noted the absence of sex-based comments, jokes, or conduct, as distinguished from generally poor treatment by her employer. Likewise, the court dismissed Rivkind’s retaliation claim for deficiencies in pleading and intentional infliction of emotional distress claims for untimeliness.

Rivkind’s sex and disability discrimination suit is one of several recent discrimination cases facing Oracle. For example, in February 2024, Oracle agreed to pay $25 million to settle a seven-year-old California class lawsuit concerning the underpayment of about 4,000 female employees compared with male employees in similar positions.

Oracle also faced a U.S. Department of Labor enforcement action related to discriminatory pay and hiring actions that affected women and minorities. However, an administrative law judge ultimately ruled in favor of the company in 2020, finding no intentional discrimination.

The mixed results of Oracle’s motion to dismiss in Rivkind emphasize the rather low standard for plaintiffs’ allegations in federal employment discrimination cases at this stage of the litigation. The decision also reiterates the higher standard for discrimination claims based on a hostile work environment. However, any employer-imposed exclusionary treatment of employees based on protected characteristics is likely to survive a motion to dismiss, even when no obvious discriminatory statements or actions exist. Still, plaintiffs in these suits must make sufficiently specific allegations in their complaints to avoid dismissal.