California Wage & Hour Bootcamp Returns This September: Practical Guidance For Employers, HR Professionals & Business Leaders

California employment laws continue to evolve, making it more important than ever for employers to stay informed and proactive. Even well-intentioned businesses can face costly wage and hour claims, PAGA actions, and compliance issues if they are not up to date on the latest legal requirements.

To help employers navigate these challenges, TLD Law is bringing back its popular California Wage & Hour Bootcamp with updated content designed to address today’s employment law landscape.

Event Details

California Wage & Hour Bootcamp

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Irvine Spectrum Lake Forest

Register here: [Insert Registration Link]

Who Should Attend?

This program is designed for anyone responsible for managing employees or ensuring workplace compliance, including:

Human Resources professionals

Business owners

Company executives

Operations managers

Office managers

Payroll and benefits professionals

In-house counsel

Supervisors and department managers

Anyone responsible for hiring, managing, or paying employees

Whether you oversee five employees or five hundred, understanding California’s wage and hour requirements can help reduce legal risk, strengthen workplace practices, and protect your organization.

Why Attend?

California has some of the most complex employment laws in the country. Small payroll mistakes, meal and rest break violations, employee classification issues, or documentation errors can quickly become expensive claims or class actions.

During this interactive half-day program, attendees will gain practical guidance on topics including:

Wage and hour compliance best practices

Meal and rest break requirements

Employee classification issues

Overtime rules

Common payroll mistakes

PAGA developments and employer exposure

Recent legal updates impacting California employers

Practical strategies to reduce employment-related claims

Real-world examples and compliance tips that can be implemented immediately

Rather than simply reviewing statutes, the program focuses on practical solutions employers can use in their day-to-day operations.

Learn from Experienced California Employment Attorneys

The Bootcamp will be presented by Shannon M. Jenkins, Partner at TLD Law, along with HR NETwork founder Audrianne Adams Lee.

Shannon Jenkins is an experienced employment defense attorney who advises and represents California employers in all aspects of employment law. She regularly counsels businesses on wage and hour compliance, workplace policies, investigations, employee discipline, discrimination and harassment matters, disability accommodation, leave laws, and litigation prevention. Shannon also defends employers in complex employment disputes, including wage and hour class actions and PAGA claims, giving her firsthand insight into the issues businesses face and how they can proactively reduce risk.

Throughout the program, attendees will benefit from practical guidance drawn from real-world employer counseling and litigation experience.

Reserve Your Seat

Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.

Register today: HR NETwork’s Second Annual Wage & Hour Bootcamp