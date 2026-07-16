The Clock Is Ticking: Retirement Plan Amendment Deadline Is Quickly Approaching

Plan sponsors of qualified retirement plans face a critical December 31, 2026 deadline to adopt formal amendments reflecting major legislative changes from the CARES Act, SECURE Act, and SECURE 2.0 Act. With less than six months remaining, sponsors must identify applicable provisions, coordinate with vendors and legal counsel, and ensure proper board approval to maintain compliance.

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Time is running out. Plan sponsors of qualified retirement plans must adopt formal amendments by December 31, 2026, to bring their plans into compliance with certain legislative changes.

Background

In recent years, Congress enacted a series of reforms to qualified plan rules: the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act); the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019 (SECURE Act); and the SECURE 2.0 Act (enacted December 2022). These three major legislative acts provided for both optional and mandatory provisions, including, but not limited to:

CARES Act – Provided temporary coronavirus-related distribution relief, waived required minimum distributions (RMDs) for 2020, and expanded plan loan limits for qualifying individuals affected by COVID-19.

– Provided temporary coronavirus-related distribution relief, waived required minimum distributions (RMDs) for 2020, and expanded plan loan limits for qualifying individuals affected by COVID-19. SECURE Act – Extended the required beginning date for RMDs, expanded eligibility for long-term part-time employees, increased the cap on automatic enrollment escalation, and introduced new optional in-service distribution provisions, including qualified birth or adoption withdrawals, among other significant changes to plan design.

– Extended the required beginning date for RMDs, expanded eligibility for long-term part-time employees, increased the cap on automatic enrollment escalation, and introduced new optional in-service distribution provisions, including qualified birth or adoption withdrawals, among other significant changes to plan design. SECURE 2.0 Act – Further delayed the required beginning date for RMDs, and created new optional in-service distribution provisions, including domestic violence victim withdrawals, emergency expense withdrawals, disaster withdrawals, and terminal illness withdrawals, as well as other new optional plan features such as emergency savings accounts and student loan matching contributions. The SECURE 2.0 Act also expanded Roth contribution options and introduced enhanced catch-up contribution rules, among many other changes.

Most qualified retirement plans, including 401(k), 403(b), and defined benefit plans, must be amended to reflect applicable mandatory and optional provisions of all three laws by December 31, 2026. 401(k) plans are most affected. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) initially provided an extended period of time between the date the reforms were enacted and the deadline for qualified plans to be amended; however, unless the IRS acts soon to provide a further extension, the December 31, 2026, deadline will stand.

Certain plans are subject to later deadlines, including union plans (December 31, 2028), governmental plans (December 31, 2029), and 403(b) plans maintained by public schools (December 31, 2029). For more information on plans not subject to the December 31, 2026, deadline, please see our previous First Alert.

Action Items for Plan Sponsors

With less than six months remaining, plan sponsors should take the following steps:

Identify which provisions apply to your qualified plans . Not every provision is mandatory, meaning that as plan sponsor, you may have already chosen to adopt one or more of the optional provisions. In addition, not every mandatory provision applies to all types of qualified plans. Confirm with your benefits counsel which changes to your qualified retirement plan require a plan amendment by the end of the year.

. Not every provision is mandatory, meaning that as plan sponsor, you may have already chosen to adopt one or more of the optional provisions. In addition, not every mandatory provision applies to all types of qualified plans. Confirm with your benefits counsel which changes to your qualified retirement plan require a plan amendment by the end of the year. Contact your plan vendor and legal counsel, as necessary . Whether your qualified plan is a preapproved plan or an individually designed plan, you will need to contact legal counsel. For preapproved plans, the vendor will be primarily responsible for the amendments; however, legal counsel can help review the amendment language to assist you in making sure it reflects your intentions. For individually designed plans, legal counsel can assist in drafting the required amendments.

. Whether your qualified plan is a preapproved plan or an individually designed plan, you will need to contact legal counsel. For preapproved plans, the vendor will be primarily responsible for the amendments; however, legal counsel can help review the amendment language to assist you in making sure it reflects your intentions. For individually designed plans, legal counsel can assist in drafting the required amendments. Obtain board or plan committee approval . Amendments to qualified plans typically require formal authorization from the plan sponsor's board of directors, plan committee, or other governing body.

. Amendments to qualified plans typically require formal authorization from the plan sponsor's board of directors, plan committee, or other governing body. Coordinate with other plan documents. Amendments must align with the plan’s summary plan description (SPD), other plan participant communications, and any related administrative documents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.