Littler Lounge: The Global Ripple Effect – When World Events Reach The Workplace (Podcast)

Tariffs. The United Nations. Global conflict. Supply chains. If those weren’t on your employment law bingo card, they probably should be. Hosts Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason welcome Littler’s Lavanga Wijekoon to discuss how world events have a way of showing up in the workplace. From human rights due diligence and international labor standards to platform workers, global supply chains, and cross-border compliance challenges, the episode spans a wide range of issues facing multinational employers. Also on the itinerary: the workforce implications of trade policy and geopolitical uncertainty – all part of a conversation that covers a lot of ground without requiring a passport. And if the conversation occasionally sounds like an international relations seminar, that's because today’s workplace challenges rarely stop at the border.

self