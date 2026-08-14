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14 August 2026

Littler Lounge: The Global Ripple Effect – When World Events Reach The Workplace (Podcast)

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Littler Mendelson

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Tariffs, UN labor standards, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions are reshaping employment law in unexpected ways. Multinational employers now face complex challenges spanning human rights due diligence, platform worker regulations, and cross-border compliance as workplace issues increasingly transcend borders. This discussion explores how global events and trade policy create workforce implications that require strategic navigation without a passport.
United States Employment and HR
Claire B. Deason,Nicole S. LeFave, and Lavanga Wijekoon
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Tariffs. The United Nations. Global conflict. Supply chains. If those weren’t on your employment law bingo card, they probably should be. Hosts Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason welcome Littler’s Lavanga Wijekoon to discuss how world events have a way of showing up in the workplace. From human rights due diligence and international labor standards to platform workers, global supply chains, and cross-border compliance challenges, the episode spans a wide range of issues facing multinational employers. Also on the itinerary: the workforce implications of trade policy and geopolitical uncertainty – all part of a conversation that covers a lot of ground without requiring a passport. And if the conversation occasionally sounds like an international relations seminar, that's because today’s workplace challenges rarely stop at the border.

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Photo of Claire B. Deason
Claire B. Deason
Photo of Nicole S. LeFave
Nicole S. LeFave
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Lavanga Wijekoon
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