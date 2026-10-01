Maryland FAMLI Update: Employer Registration Begins

It’s time to register for Maryland’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. Governor Wes Moore announced the opening of employer registration on Sept. 1, 2026.

Employers with at least one employee working in Maryland must register. This includes employers based outside Maryland with employees who regularly work from Maryland, including remote employees.

Initial registration must be completed by an authorized officer who is legally permitted to act on the employer’s behalf. A payroll provider, benefits administrator, accountant, or other Third-Party Agent cannot complete the initial registration. After registration, however, the employer may authorize other team members or a Third-Party Agent to assist with FAMLI responsibilities.

FAMLI permits only one registration per federal Employer Identification Number (EIN). Divisions and locations operating under the same EIN are included in the same registration. Related entities with different EINs must register separately if each entity employs at least one employee localized in Maryland.

Upon registration, employers are automatically enrolled in the State Plan. Employers that intend to seek approval for a commercial or self-insured private plan may instead submit a Declaration of Intent by November 15, 2026. Employers with an approved Declaration of Intent generally must hold the required 2027 employer and employee contributions in escrow while pursuing private-plan approval rather than remitting them to the State.

Immediate Next Steps

Employers should register now and continue preparing for payroll deductions and contributions beginning January 1, 2027. Employers that decide to withhold employee contributions must provide notice at least one pay period before deductions begin, which means notices to employees will need to be distributed in December 2026. Employers should also determine whether they will use the State Plan or pursue a private plan before November 15, coordinate with payroll and benefits vendors before deductions begin on January 1, and begin reviewing existing leave policies in advance of leave beginning in January 2028.

FAMLI Resources for Employers

The Maryland Department of Labor has published several resources to assist employers, including:

For a more detailed discussion of plan selection, contributions, payroll preparation, leave administration, and coordination with existing benefits, employers may view Jackson Lewis’s recorded webinar, Maryland FAMLI Countdown: Plan Selection, Contributions + Compliance.