Lightning Round: Updates On AI In Employment—The Latest On Legal Obligations, Risks, And Best Practices (Podcast)

- with readers working within the Insurance industries
In this episode, Crowell’s Rebecca Springer and Katie Aber examine the evolving legislative and regulatory landscape governing the use of AI-powered tools in hiring and workforce management. It provides employers with an overview of the legal risks associated with deploying such tools—encompassing both emerging legislation/regulation and longstanding anti-discrimination frameworks—and offers employers best practices to effectively mitigate those risks. The Lightning Round podcast is Crowell’s monthly rundown on developments and trends in the Labor and Employment space.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]