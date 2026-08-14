California Mid-Year Employment Law Reminders And Updates

- in United States
- within Compliance and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
Details
August 13, 2026 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PST
Credits
CLE Credit: Pending
HRCI Credit: Pending
SHRM Credit: Pending
Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorneys in reviewing mid-year updates to California employment law. We will provide an overview of important case rulings, statutory developments thus far in 2026 and significant pending legislation California employers should be watching for this legislative season. This program will benefit HR professionals, risk managers, in-house counsel and insurance professionals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]