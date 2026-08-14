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14 August 2026

California Mid-Year Employment Law Reminders And Updates

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Jackson Lewis P.C.

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California employment law continues to evolve rapidly through court decisions, new statutes, and pending legislation that will significantly impact how employers manage their workforce. This mid-year review examines the most critical legal developments of 2026 and highlights key bills that HR professionals and employers must monitor. Understanding these changes is essential for maintaining compliance and mitigating employment-related risks in California's complex regulatory environment.
United States California Employment and HR
Erika Barbara and Shannon Nakabayashi
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August 13, 2026 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PST

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Credits

CLE Credit: Pending

HRCI Credit: Pending

SHRM Credit: Pending

Join Jackson Lewis P.C. attorneys in reviewing mid-year updates to California employment law. We will provide an overview of important case rulings, statutory developments thus far in 2026 and significant pending legislation California employers should be watching for this legislative season. This program will benefit HR professionals, risk managers, in-house counsel and insurance professionals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Erika Barbara
Erika Barbara
Photo of Shannon Nakabayashi
Shannon Nakabayashi
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