When Your Experience Is Part Of Something Bigger: A Guide To Understanding Class Actions

When something unfair happens at work, you may assume no one else is going through the same struggle. In reality, your experience may be part of a much larger pattern affecting many other people. Sometimes what feels like an individual unlawful decision is actually the product of something your employer is imposing on others at work: whether it's flat out discrimination, technology amplifying bias, a harmful policy that punishes certain workers or pushes certain them out.

Class actions exist for exactly these circumstances: when an employer harms many people in similar ways, and standing together creates a pathway to accountability that no one could achieve alone.

Your willingness to speak up could be the first step in a collective effort to hold a powerful employer accountable.

This guide explains what class actions are, how individuals can help clarify whether a broader problem exists, and the types of cases we investigate at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight.

What Is a Class Action?

A class action is where one or several individuals bring a lawsuit on behalf of themselves and a larger group who have similar experiences. Class actions allow courts and workers to address widespread problems more efficiently and more effectively.

A class action may be appropriate when:

Many people experienced the same type of harm

The resulting legal claims share core questions and facts

One or a few individuals can fairly represent the group

These cases can help ensure that systemic issues do not remain invisible simply because no single individual can carry the burden alone.

Why Your Individual Experience Still Matters

We often speak with people who worry their claims aren't big enough or who feel unsure whether their experience counts as a legal violation worthy of litigation. Others express surprise when they learn that their story illustrates a larger pattern of illegality.

Your information can help us:

Identify companywide practices that harm specific groups

Connect similar events across departments, offices, or job levels

Understand how a policy or technology affects employees in consistent ways

In class work, one person's experience can open the door for many others to access justice.

How Individuals Can Help Clarify Whether a Group Problem Exists

People often ask how they can help others who might be in the same situation. One way is to speak with colleagues and share public resources to better empower others.

If you believe others have experienced the same issues you have, you may share this post or encourage them to contact a lawyer of their choosing. If you wish to reach us, you can submit our request form here.

Each person's intake is confidential and reviewed individually. When multiple people come forward with similar experiences, it can signal attorneys to assess whether a collective approach is viable.

This process ensures that individuals, not institutions, drive the discovery of systemic problems, while preserving everyone's autonomy and rights.

We are presently focusing on class matters involving employers with 1,000 or more employees, including:

1. Women in the Male-Dominated Industries like Finance, Technology, Engineering, and Trucking

Women in these industries report recurring issues related to:

Discrimination in pay

Denial of advancement

Unequal discipline or termination

These stories often point to systemic problems in a historically male-dominated field.

2. Automated Hiring, Screening, and Employment Decisions (Including AI Tools)

We are reviewing claims involving:

Applicants in California who encounter automated screening or evaluation tools in the hiring process

Employees in California whose assignments, pay, promotions, or reviews appear to be influenced by automated systems

3. Caregivers, Pregnant Workers, and Employees With Disabilities Impacted by Rigid Return-to-Office Policies

We are evaluating claims where restrictive RTO policies—without meaningful accommodations—result in:

Reduced bonuses

Lost opportunities

Termination or other adverse actions

What to Expect If You Reach Out

If you submit an intake form and your experience aligns with potential class issues, the next steps may include:

A confidential intake call Follow-up questions as needed Evaluation of whether your experience helps illuminate a broader pattern

There is no guarantee of representation, but your willingness to share your experience may help strengthen a case that protects many others like you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.